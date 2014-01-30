Constellations of the Night Sky: Famous Star Patterns Explained (Images)

Aquarius, the Water Bearer
Aquarius, the "water bearer," is a large but faint constellation in the southern sky. [See our reference page about the constellation of Aquarius.]
Aries, the Ram
Aries, the "ram," is a mid-size constellation in the Northern Hemisphere. [See our reference page about the constellation of Aries.]
Cancer, the Crab
The small faint constellation Cancer, the "crab," is rich in open clusters and double stars. [See our reference page about the constellation of Cancer.]
Capricornus, the Sea Goat
This sky map shows the location of the constellation Capricornus, the "sea goat." [See our reference page about the constellation of Capricornus.]
Draco, the Dragon
The eighth-largest constellation, Draco, the "dragon," doesn't appear especially prominent. [See our reference page about the constellation of Draco.]
Gemini, the Twins
Gemini, the "twins," is a constellation high in the winter sky, containing a number of interesting observing targets. [See our reference page about the constellation of Gemini.]
Leo, the Lion
This sky chart shows constellation Leo, the "lion," and its trademark sickle. [See our reference page about the constellation of Leo.]
Libra, the Scales
The stars that make up the constellation Libra, the "scales," were once considered part of Scorpius. [See our reference page about the constellation of Libra.]
Ophiuchus, the Snake Bearer
Ophiuchus, the "snake bearer," is a little-known but important constellation, which graces our evening skies in the summer. [See our reference page about the constellation of Ophiuchus.]
Orion, the Hunter
Orion, the "hunter," as imagined, with the stars that make it. [See our reference page about the constellation of Orion.]
Pegasus, the Winged Horse
Pegasus, named after the winged white horse of Poseidon in Greek mythology, is easy to find when you spot the Great Square. [See our reference page about the constellation of Pegasus.]