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A telescope can be complicated, simple or somewhere in-between. The Celestron 114AZ Dobsonian telescope is a great telescope for beginners , thanks to its easy-to-use Dobsonian design and assistive StarSense smartphone app inegration. We gave the lightweight tripod version, the Celestron LT 114AZ , three stars for its affordability and helpful navigation. Right now, it is at its cheapest price since June's Prime Day.

You can buy the Celestron 114AZ Dobsonian telescope, on sale right now for $315 from Amazon.

We are on the final day of Amazon's Prime Big Deal days event with the best prices reserved for Amazon Prime members. If you are new to Prime, you can get a 30-day free membership so that you can grab this 17% saving. All the best telescope and camera deals from all retailers will be on our Prime Day hub , with money off a range of products.

Harry Bennett E-com writer Harry joined Space.com in December 2024 as an e-commerce staff writer covering cameras, optics, and skywatching content. Based in the UK, Harry graduated in 2019 with a Bachelor's degree in American Literature with Creative Writing from the University of East Anglia. A keen photographer, Harry has strong experience with astrophotography and has captured celestial objects with a range of cameras and smart telescopes. As a lifelong skywatcher, Harry remembers watching the Perseid meteor shower every summer in his hometown and being amazed by the wonders of the night sky.

When we reviewed the Celestron StarSense Explorer LT 114AZ, which is the lightweight tripod-mounted version of this telescope, we thought that the tripod was flimsy and affected our ability to observe and navigate to night sky objects. This version of the telescope doesn't have a tripod and has a Dobsonian design, which is very sturdy when used on a stable surface like a table or bench.

It really shines during planetary observation such as the moon and Jupiter , but it did struggle with deep-sky objects. The supplied eyepieces are ideal for planetary viewing, but if you wanted to upgrade your setup, you can always buy a separate set of the best eyepieces .

This deal from Amazon is the cheapest the Celestron 114AZ Dobsonian telescope has been since last Prime Day and it has to end tonight, when Prime Big Deal Days finishes. New members can sign up for a 30-day free tria l so that you can access the best deals without having to pay a subscription fee. Our October Prime Day deals hub has all the best savings across telescopes, cameras and skywatching gear.

Key features: 4.5-inch (114 mm) aperture, 450mm focal length (f/4), alt-azimuth tabletop Dobsonian base, StarSense Explorer smartphone app integration, 1.25-inch rack-and-pinion focuser, StarPointer red-dot finderscope.

Product launched: July 2023

Price history: This telescope usually retails for $380, but it is generally on sale for $340. This price is the cheapest it has been since last Prime Day in June, when it dropped to $280.

Price comparison: Amazon: $315 | Best Buy: $345 | Walmart: $380

Reviews consensus: We gave the lightweight, alt-azimuth version of this model three stars in our Celestron StarSense Explorer LT 114AZ telescope review for its great StarSense app navigation and easy set-up.

Space: ★★★

Featured in guides: The StarSense Explorer LT114AZ features in best telescopes for seeing planets , best budget telescopes

✅ Buy it if: You are interested in planetary observation, as the optics and included Barlow lens are highly suitable for observing the moon, Jupiter and Saturn.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want to observe deep space objects like star clusters and galaxies; a telescope with a larger aperture would be better, such as one of the best telescopes for deep space.

Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.