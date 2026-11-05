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Black Friday is still weeks away but we've spotted this early telescope deal on a Celestron telescope designed with beginners in mind.

The Celestron Travel Scope 70 is a great entry-level telescope that delivers better views of the moon, planets and some deep-sky objects. It's also suitable for children while you decide if you want to drop serious money on a bigger telescope further down the line.

You can buy the Celestron Travel Scope 70, on sale right now for $90 on Amazon.

Moving from stargazing with the naked eye to using specialist optics, like binoculars and telescopes, is a wonderful experience. You get to see those wonderful objects in the sky up-close and in much more detail. The problem? A lot of the best telescopes cost eye-watering prices or are so big that you have to sacrifice floor space in your home. You might want one of those models and are still figuring out which one to buy. What to do in the meantime?

Grabbing a small budget model like the Celestron Travel Scope 70 won't dent your bank account and will provide you with better views of the moon, planets and stars without requiring its own observatory. We reviewed the Celestron Moon Mission Travel Scope 70 and gave it three and a half stars for its portability, affordability and the great views of the moon it delivered.

It is especially ideal for beginner astronomers or children and a great starting telescope to nurture a lifelong hobby and interest in the night sky. It won't give you the most HD views but it is great for getting a better view of the moon, Jupiter and some star clusters.

With Black Friday arriving Nov. 27, we are expecting prices to drop across a range of skywatching gear, technology and Lego , so stay tuned to our Black Friday page for the best prices on gear we have experience with.

Harry Bennett E-com writer Harry joined Space.com in December 2024 as an e-commerce staff writer covering cameras, optics, and skywatching content. Based in the UK, Harry graduated in 2019 with a Bachelor's degree in American Literature with Creative Writing from the University of East Anglia. A keen photographer, Harry has strong experience with astrophotography and has captured celestial objects with a range of cameras and smart telescopes. As a lifelong skywatcher, Harry remembers watching the Perseid meteor shower every summer in his hometown and being amazed by the wonders of the night sky.

Key features: 70mm aperture, fully coated optics, a carry bag, a collapsible, full-height tripod, 10mm and 20mm eyepieces, a finderscope and Celestron's Starry Night Software Basic Edition.

Price history: This scope dipped to $81 during Amazon's June Prime Day event, but this is the cheapest it has been since then.

Price Comparison: Amazon: $90 | B&H Photo: $90 | Best Buy: $90

Review consensus: This is a great beginner-friendly telescope and comes with a couple of eyepieces to get new users on their skywatching journey. It has a strong review consensus on Amazon that praises the ease of assembly and portability of the model.

✅ Buy it if: You are a total beginner or just need something light that can be taken away on a trip.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want something that has more room to grow with you as you get more experience stargazing. Our best telescopes guide has other options that are more expensive, but many of them offer more room to grow after you have learned the basics.

Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.