Vaonis unveils Atlas, the world's 1st modular smart telescope system
Pre-orders are now open for the Atlas, the new modular smart telescope from Vaonis. It allows observation with two optical tubes and the ability to customize your set-up as new models are released for planetary imaging and other targets.
Vaonis has just announced its new generation of smart telescope technology, known as Atlas. Less of a single smart telescope and more of a new optical system, Atlas was designed with interchangeability and adaptability in mind. Its new SkyDock system allows two optical tubes to be connected and the telescope has live night sky monitoring to predict available observations.
You can preorder the Vaonis Atlas with a single Atlas 80 module for $3,990, or $5,490 for the twin at Adorama. But it'll also soon be available at B&H and other retailers.
Currently, there is only one optical tube, the Atlas 80, but Vaonis is planning to release add-on modules designed for looking at different night sky objects, including for planetary observation. We think this is an exciting step for smart telescope technology and is, essentially, the start of modular astronomy for amateur stargazers, allowing them to choose optics that suit their observation interests. The Vaonis Atlas with two Atlas 80 modules will be available for preorder for $5,490.
Pre-order and save $1,500 on the new Vaonis Atlas system that comes with two Atlas 80 imaging modules, a SkyGuard dock and a tripod.
Using dual imaging modules should enable faster imaging of deep sky objects.
Pre-order and save $1,000 on the new Vaonis Atlas system that comes with a single Atlas 80 imaging module, a SkyGuard dock and a tripod.
The dock contains an extra slot for dual module imaging, which can fit another Atlas 80 module and future optical tube releases.
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The world of smart technology in stargazing optics is constantly pushing forward but it tends to move in waves in terms of actual "new" technology. Obviously, smart telescopes improve as new releases come out, usually with higher resolution and an upgraded optical design, but they are still just improvements on a base model. For years, Vaonis has improved and developed their Vespera models, but the announcement of the Atlas reveals a potential new direction for the company.
The Atlas system is the first-ever modular smart telescope system for Vaonis, with a base dock system fitted with two ports for connecting two imaging modules (an optical tube with a sensor). The Atlas 80 imaging module is an optical tube with a 3.15-in (80 mm) aperture and a Sony IMX585 8.3MP sensor, designed for imaging deep-space objects such as galaxies, nebulas and star clusters. Attaching identical imaging modules allows you to image targets quicker and with more detail, but the most intriguing part of this whole release is not actually available yet.
Vaonis has promised to expand the Atlas ecosystem after launch, including a backpack, filters, an equatorial wedge and most importantly, new imaging modules. The next planned imaging module is for planetary observation, which could be a game changer. If you have used a smart telescope for planetary observation, you will know that they produce grainy blobs when compared to their stunning deep space imagery. Vaonis might not just be introducing modularity for smart telescopes; they might also be introducing the ability to get a good photo of a planet with one.
Atlas pre-orders open today and are available from BH Photo and Video and Adorama. The special preorder pricing is available until Nov. 15, with the First shipments expected in March 2027. This release includes the SkyDock along with either one Atlas 80 or two Atlas 80 imaging modules.
Key features: Modular design, Atlas 80 imaging module with 3.15-in (80 mm) apochromatic quadruplet lens, 360 mm focal length, f/4.5 focal ratio and a Sony IMX585 8.3-megapixel sensor, app-controlled, automatic pointing and imaging (Go-To function), 16.1-in (41 cm) height when closed (excluding tripod), 14.3 lb (6.5 kg) weight, up to 6 hours of battery life.
Product launched: Oct 2026
Price comparison for Vaonis Atlas with single optical tube: B&H PhotoVideo: Likely starting at $3,990 | Adorama: Starting at $3,990
✅ Buy it if: You want to invest in a smart telescope but are interested in getting the best photographs of a wide range of night sky targets, including deep-space objects and planets.
❌ Don't buy it if: You don't care about interchangeability or adaptability from your smart telescope and are mainly interested in using it to photograph deep-sky objects.
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Harry joined Space.com in December 2024 as an e-commerce staff writer covering cameras, optics, and skywatching content. Based in the UK, Harry graduated in 2019 with a Bachelor's degree in American Literature with Creative Writing from the University of East Anglia. A keen photographer, Harry has strong experience with astrophotography and has captured celestial objects with a range of cameras. As a lifelong skywatcher, Harry remembers watching the Perseid meteor shower every summer in his hometown and being amazed by the wonders of the night sky.
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