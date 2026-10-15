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Vaonis has just announced its new generation of smart telescope technology, known as Atlas. Less of a single smart telescope and more of a new optical system, Atlas was designed with interchangeability and adaptability in mind. Its new SkyDock system allows two optical tubes to be connected and the telescope has live night sky monitoring to predict available observations.

You can preorder the Vaonis Atlas with a single Atlas 80 module for $3,990, or $5,490 for the twin at Adorama. But it'll also soon be available at B&H and other retailers.

Currently, there is only one optical tube, the Atlas 80, but Vaonis is planning to release add-on modules designed for looking at different night sky objects, including for planetary observation. We think this is an exciting step for smart telescope technology and is, essentially, the start of modular astronomy for amateur stargazers, allowing them to choose optics that suit their observation interests. The Vaonis Atlas with two Atlas 80 modules will be available for preorder for $5,490.

Save $1,000 Vaonis Atlas with single Atlas 80 optical tube: was $4,990 now $3,990 at Adorama Pre-order and save $1,000 on the new Vaonis Atlas system that comes with a single Atlas 80 imaging module, a SkyGuard dock and a tripod. The dock contains an extra slot for dual module imaging, which can fit another Atlas 80 module and future optical tube releases.

Image 1 of 8 The Vaonis Atlas can have two imaging modules connected to the SkyDock. (Image credit: Vaonis) Two identical imaging modules enables SkyTwin mode, which allows for faster imaging of finer details on targets. (Image credit: Vaonis) You don't have to buy two imaging modules straight away, as the Atlas is fully functional with just one. (Image credit: Vaonis) The Atlas 80 module is the first optical tube Vaonis has released for this new system and is focused on photographing nebulas, galaxies and star clusters. (Image credit: Vaonis) The Eagle Nebula (M16), as imaged by the Vaonis Atlas. (Image credit: Vaonis) The Triangulum galaxy (M33), as imaged by the Vaonis Atlas. (Image credit: Vaonis) The Wizard Nebula (NGC 7380), as imaged by the Vaonis Atlas. (Image credit: Vaonis) The Heart Nebula (IC 1805), as imaged by the Vaonis Atlas. (Image credit: Vaonis) Image 1 of 8 View Original Image 2 of 8 View Original Image 3 of 8 View Original Image 4 of 8 View Original Image 5 of 8 View Original Image 6 of 8 View Original Image 7 of 8 View Original Image 8 of 8 View Original

The world of smart technology in stargazing optics is constantly pushing forward but it tends to move in waves in terms of actual "new" technology. Obviously, smart telescopes improve as new releases come out, usually with higher resolution and an upgraded optical design, but they are still just improvements on a base model. For years, Vaonis has improved and developed their Vespera models, but the announcement of the Atlas reveals a potential new direction for the company.

The Atlas system is the first-ever modular smart telescope system for Vaonis, with a base dock system fitted with two ports for connecting two imaging modules (an optical tube with a sensor). The Atlas 80 imaging module is an optical tube with a 3.15-in (80 mm) aperture and a Sony IMX585 8.3MP sensor, designed for imaging deep-space objects such as galaxies, nebulas and star clusters. Attaching identical imaging modules allows you to image targets quicker and with more detail, but the most intriguing part of this whole release is not actually available yet.

Vaonis has promised to expand the Atlas ecosystem after launch, including a backpack, filters, an equatorial wedge and most importantly, new imaging modules. The next planned imaging module is for planetary observation, which could be a game changer. If you have used a smart telescope for planetary observation, you will know that they produce grainy blobs when compared to their stunning deep space imagery. Vaonis might not just be introducing modularity for smart telescopes; they might also be introducing the ability to get a good photo of a planet with one.

Atlas pre-orders open today and are available from BH Photo and Video and Adorama. The special preorder pricing is available until Nov. 15, with the First shipments expected in March 2027. This release includes the SkyDock along with either one Atlas 80 or two Atlas 80 imaging modules.

Image 1 of 4 The SkyDock connection system allows optical tubes to be connected and disconnected depending on what target you are observing. (Image credit: Vaonis) The Atlas comes with a USB-C and ethernet port for charging and data transfer. (Image credit: Vaonis) The SkyGuard sensor on the dock analyses real time sky conditions and predicts targets for observation. (Image credit: Vaonis) As well as helping you plan your stargazing, the SkyGuard sensor can also take a timelapse video of the changing night sky. (Image credit: Vaonis) Image 1 of 4 View Original Image 2 of 4 View Original Image 3 of 4 View Original Image 4 of 4 View Original

Key features: Modular design, Atlas 80 imaging module with 3.15-in (80 mm) apochromatic quadruplet lens, 360 mm focal length, f/4.5 focal ratio and a Sony IMX585 8.3-megapixel sensor, app-controlled, automatic pointing and imaging (Go-To function), 16.1-in (41 cm) height when closed (excluding tripod), 14.3 lb (6.5 kg) weight, up to 6 hours of battery life.

Product launched: Oct 2026

Price comparison for Vaonis Atlas with single optical tube: B&H PhotoVideo: Likely starting at $3,990 | Adorama: Starting at $3,990

✅ Buy it if: You want to invest in a smart telescope but are interested in getting the best photographs of a wide range of night sky targets, including deep-space objects and planets.

❌ Don't buy it if: You don't care about interchangeability or adaptability from your smart telescope and are mainly interested in using it to photograph deep-sky objects.

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