Looking for your first drone? This DJI Mini 3 bundle has everything you need for $420 this Thanksgiving weekend
This DJI drone has 4K video, automatic flying features, landing gear and spare propellers — what more do you need to get flying? And now you can save $64 this weekend.
DJI is the name for some of the best drones on the market, whether you are a total beginner, professional or somewhere in between. The DJI Mini 3 is our best beginner drone and our drone expert, James Abbott, recommends it even at full price. This beginner bundle is now $420, offering a good saving on a kit that includes the drone, remote control, propeller replacements and a carry case.
You can get the DJI Mini 3 starter bundle on sale right now on Amazon for $420.
The DJI Mini 3 comes packed with features that make it a great choice for beginners who are new to the world of drone flying. It has a bunch of features that make flying a drone for the first time more enjoyable, including GPS Return to Home (RTH), Precise Hovering and auto takeoff/landing. It's also a powerful camera drone that delivers stunning 4K footage and up to 48MP resolution stills that match the camera specs on the DJI Mini 3 Pro.
Save on this DJI Mini 3 bundle, which is our top choice as the best beginner drone. It has beginner features like GPS Return to Home (RTH), Precise Hovering and Auto Takeoff/Landing. It is capable of 4K HDR video and 48MP resolution stills. This bundle includes a remote control, a carry case, landing gear and spare propeller blades.
We gave it 4/5 stars in our full DJI Mini 3 review
Harry joined Space.com in December 2024 as an e-commerce staff writer covering cameras, optics and skywatching content. Based in the UK, Harry graduated in 2019 with a Bachelor's degree in American Literature with Creative Writing from the University of East Anglia. A keen photographer, Harry has strong experience with astrophotography and has captured celestial objects with a range of cameras and smart telescopes. As a lifelong skywatcher, Harry remembers watching the Perseid meteor shower every summer in his hometown and being amazed by the wonders of the night sky.
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This bundle comes with a bunch of things that someone would want for a first drone purchase, including a carry case, a gimbal dust protector and spare propellers in case the originals get cracked. It also comes with landing gear for easier take-off on uneven ground.
This Black Friday deal saves you $64 on this bundle and is ideal for beginners looking for a first-time drone or as a backup for a professional landscape photographer. If you just wanted to buy the DJI Mini 3, it's available for $355 on Amazon.
Key features: 4K HDR video, 48MP resolution images, vertical video, Return to Home, GPS, automated flight path features, 38-plus minutes of flight time, 38kph (Level 5) Wind Resistance, foldable design, over 6-mile video transmission range and sub-250g weight mean no FAA Registration and Remote ID are required.
Product launched: Dec 2022.
Price history: This DJI Mini 3 starter bundle usually retails for $484 but this post-Black Friday deal brings the price down to $420. If you just want to buy the drone without the starter kit, the DJI Mini 3 retails for $355.
Reviews consensus: Our expert tester was full of praise for the wallet-friendly DJI Mini 3, awarding it four out of five stars. If you're a beginner, this bundle is great for getting started with drone flight.
Space: ★★★★ | TechRadar: ★★★★ Toms Guide: ★★★★
Featured in guides: Best drones, best beginner drones.
✅ Buy it if: You want a budget-friendly drone that we recommend as our best beginner drone, still capable of delivering 4K footage and 48MP stills.
❌ Don't buy it if: You're an experienced drone pilot and upgrading; the DJI Mavic 4 Pro is our best overall drone choice, but the price point comes close to $2,000.
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Harry joined Space.com in December 2024 as an e-commerce staff writer covering cameras, optics, and skywatching content. Based in the UK, Harry graduated in 2019 with a Bachelor's degree in American Literature with Creative Writing from the University of East Anglia. A keen photographer, Harry has strong experience with astrophotography and has captured celestial objects with a range of cameras. As a lifelong skywatcher, Harry remembers watching the Perseid meteor shower every summer in his hometown and being amazed by the wonders of the night sky.
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