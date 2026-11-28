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DJI is the name for some of the best drones on the market, whether you are a total beginner, professional or somewhere in between. The DJI Mini 3 is our best beginner drone and our drone expert, James Abbott, recommends it even at full price. This beginner bundle is now $420, offering a good saving on a kit that includes the drone, remote control, propeller replacements and a carry case.

You can get the DJI Mini 3 starter bundle on sale right now on Amazon for $420.

The DJI Mini 3 comes packed with features that make it a great choice for beginners who are new to the world of drone flying. It has a bunch of features that make flying a drone for the first time more enjoyable, including GPS Return to Home (RTH), Precise Hovering and auto takeoff/landing. It's also a powerful camera drone that delivers stunning 4K footage and up to 48MP resolution stills that match the camera specs on the DJI Mini 3 Pro .

Save $64 DJI Mini 3 Starter bundle: was $484 now $420 at Amazon Save on this DJI Mini 3 bundle, which is our top choice as the best beginner drone. It has beginner features like GPS Return to Home (RTH), Precise Hovering and Auto Takeoff/Landing. It is capable of 4K HDR video and 48MP resolution stills. This bundle includes a remote control, a carry case, landing gear and spare propeller blades. We gave it 4/5 stars in our full DJI Mini 3 review

Harry Bennett E-com writer Harry joined Space.com in December 2024 as an e-commerce staff writer covering cameras, optics and skywatching content. Based in the UK, Harry graduated in 2019 with a Bachelor's degree in American Literature with Creative Writing from the University of East Anglia. A keen photographer, Harry has strong experience with astrophotography and has captured celestial objects with a range of cameras and smart telescopes. As a lifelong skywatcher, Harry remembers watching the Perseid meteor shower every summer in his hometown and being amazed by the wonders of the night sky.

Image 1 of 5 The DJI Mini 3 is our best beginner drone selection. (Image credit: Future) The DJI Mini 3 is also under 250g in weight, which means no FAA Registration and Remote ID are required to fly. (Image credit: James Abbott) The DJI Mini 3 drone folds down to a super compact and easily transported size. (Image credit: James Abbott) The camera is capable of shooting vertically for stunning skyscrapers and waterfalls footage and stills. (Image credit: James Abbott) The DJI Mini 3 delivers impressive 48MP still images. (Image credit: James Abbott) Image 1 of 5 View Original Image 2 of 5 View Original Image 3 of 5 View Original Image 4 of 5 View Original Image 5 of 5 View Original

This bundle comes with a bunch of things that someone would want for a first drone purchase, including a carry case, a gimbal dust protector and spare propellers in case the originals get cracked. It also comes with landing gear for easier take-off on uneven ground.

This Black Friday dea l saves you $64 on this bundle and is ideal for beginners looking for a first-time drone or as a backup for a professional landscape photographer. If you just wanted to buy the DJI Mini 3, it's available for $355 on Amazon.

Key features: 4K HDR video, 48MP resolution images, vertical video, Return to Home, GPS, automated flight path features, 38-plus minutes of flight time, 38kph (Level 5) Wind Resistance, foldable design, over 6-mile video transmission range and sub-250g weight mean no FAA Registration and Remote ID are required.

Product launched: Dec 2022.

Price history: This DJI Mini 3 starter bundle usually retails for $484 but this post-Black Friday deal brings the price down to $420. If you just want to buy the drone without the starter kit, the DJI Mini 3 retails for $355.

Reviews consensus: Our expert tester was full of praise for the wallet-friendly DJI Mini 3, awarding it four out of five stars. If you're a beginner, this bundle is great for getting started with drone flight.

Space: ★★★★ | TechRadar: ★★★★ Toms Guide: ★★★★

Featured in guides: Best drones, best beginner drones.

✅ Buy it if: You want a budget-friendly drone that we recommend as our best beginner drone, still capable of delivering 4K footage and 48MP stills.

❌ Don't buy it if: You're an experienced drone pilot and upgrading; the DJI Mavic 4 Pro is our best overall drone choice, but the price point comes close to $2,000.

Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.