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With many of the best Black Friday deals reserved for older mirrorless models, like the lowest price on the Canon EOS R6 II , a good digital single-lens reflex (DSLR) camera deal may go unnoticed. Luckily, we've spotted that our best DSLR, the Nikon D850, has a huge saving this Black Friday weekend, to help you save $600.

You can get the Nikon D850 on sale right now at Amazon for $1,997.

The Nikon D850 has entered its "end of life" stage, but only within the last few days, with the camera giant issuing a statement that it has been discontinued. With retailers now working through the last of their stock for this camera, this could be one of the last chances to buy it firsthand as stock runs down.

Best DSLR overall Save $603 Nikon D850: was $2,599.95 now $1,996.95 at Amazon We rated the Nikon D850 as the best DSLR ever, thanks to its 153-point autofocus, a 45MP sensor and 4K video capability. I gave it a well-deserved four and a half stars in my Nikon D850 review, where I praised the wide ISO range, solid build quality and great low-light autofocus.

Harry Bennett E-com writer Harry joined Space.com in December 2024 as an e-commerce staff writer covering cameras, optics and skywatching content. Based in the UK, Harry graduated in 2019 with a Bachelor's degree in American Literature with Creative Writing from the University of East Anglia. A keen photographer, Harry has strong experience with astrophotography and has captured celestial objects with a range of cameras and smart telescopes. As a lifelong skywatcher, Harry remembers watching the Perseid meteor shower every summer in his hometown and being amazed by the wonders of the night sky.

Image 1 of 5 The Nikon D850 has a range of professional-level controls for maximum flexibility during shooting. (Image credit: Future/Jason Parnell-Brookes) The Nikon D850 has illuminated back buttons for easy operation under dark skies. (Image credit: Future) The textured selector makes readjusting the autofocus point easy. (Image credit: Future/Jason Parnell-Brookes) Integrated star rating system transfers to image processing software to save time during your workflow. (Image credit: Future/Jason Parnell-Brookes) The Nikon D850 has incredible native ISO sensitivity, ranging from 60 - 25600. (Image credit: Future/Jason Parnell-Brookes) Image 1 of 5 View Original Image 2 of 5 View Original Image 3 of 5 View Original Image 4 of 5 View Original Image 5 of 5 View Original

In a world where most manufacturers have stopped making DSLRs in favour of mirrorless models, many would assume that it is "old tech". The Nikon D850 proves that this assumption is not only wrong but also sidelines the professional functionality of this camera. A 45MP sensor, excellent low-light autofocus and strong high ISO noise handling still make it an ideal camera for astrophotographers, even at nine years old.

The fact it has held on in a market saturated with high-tech mirrorless cameras is an impressive feat. This is thanks to the D850's heavyweight features that rival some mirrorless models on the market in terms of battery life and base ISO, with the D850's native ISO 64 beating the Canon EOS R5 II and Sony A7R V's base ISO 100. This matters more for professional photographers who prioritize high dynamic range (HDR) in their shooting. These specs show why Nikon has kept it in production until mere days ago.

Astrophotographers will attest to this, with a design seemingly formed with them in mind: backlit buttons, great low-light autofocus and strong high ISO noise handling. In comparison, a lot of mirrorless cameras of a similar calibre will cost you the same as some of the best smart telescopes . And now it's got an even bigger discount thanks to Black Friday sales ; do I need to say more?

Our sister site, Digital Camera World, reported on the discontinuation of the Nikon D850 on November 27, with the following statement from Nikon Sales Support:

"We would like to inform you that the D850 model is now end of life. Unfortunately, we are not expecting any further stock, and as a result, we are not accepting new orders. Please update your systems accordingly."

Key features: Full-frame DSLR camera, 45.4MP sensor, F-mount lens system, 64 - 25600 ISO range, 4K at 30P video, weight 2 lb 3.5 oz, dual slot (SD and CFexpress type B)

Product launched: August 2017

Price history: The Nikon D850 is frequently discounted at this price but with the recent news of discontinuation, it will become harder to find new models from here on out.

Price comparison: Amazon: $1997 | BHPhotoVideo: $1997 | Adorama: $1997

Reviews consensus: Picked as our best DSLR in our best cameras guide, I think this is an amazing camera. It packs plenty of professional-level features into a DSLR, like illuminated back buttons, 45MP resolution sensor and extraordinary dynamic range from a native ISO of 60.

Space: ★★★★½ | Digital Camera World: ★★★★★

Featured in guides: Best cameras, best cameras for astrophotography, best DSLR cameras, best Nikon cameras, best cameras for timelapse

✅ Buy it if: You are looking for a pro-level camera that is capable of astrophotography but don't want to pay the prices of newer mirrorless models.

❌ Don't buy it if: You need the latest mirrorless technology that delivers amplified views of stars, better autofocus and in-body image stabilization. These features are found in cameras like the Nikon Z8, which is also on sale for Black Friday.

Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.