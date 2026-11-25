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Take a look back at our main image again; see that in the background? That's the North America Nebula that I photographed with the Vaonis Vespera Pro 2 as part of my recent testing. I was massively impressed, both by its performance and the fact that this new smart telescope is currently on sale at its lowest-ever price for Black Friday 2026.

You can buy the Vaonis Vespera Pro 2, on sale right now for $500 cheaper on Amazon in this early Black Friday smart telescope deal — now at its lowest-ever price.

I would expect this level of astrophotography from huge observatories and space telescopes, not from a consumer smart telescope. After setting up the Vespera Pro 2 for just an hour in my backyard, I was blown away by the resulting image.

New release Save $500 Vaonis Vespera Pro 2: was $2,990 now $2,490 at Amazon This is the second release of the Vaonis Vespera Pro. Just like the original, it has a 12.5MP sensor, 225GB internal storage, a built-in hygrometer and 11-hour battery life, but with some changes. The optical design has been upgraded to increase sharpness, direct USB-C file transfer and ships with an adjustable carbon fiber tripod. We gave the original 4.5/5 stars in our Vaonis Vespera Pro review. Editor's note: ONLY 16 LEFT IN STOCK

Ahead of Black Friday on Nov. 27, you can get $500 off possibly the best smart telescope for nebula and wide-field photography. We have just finished testing the Vespera Pro 2 and think it is at the top of its league, adding noticeable upgrades for professionals to the still amazing Vaonis Vespera Pro.

Image 1 of 7 My first light with this telescope, the North America Nebula. (Image credit: Harry Bennett / Future) A section of the Heart Nebula, as imaged by the Vaonis Vespera Pro 2. (Image credit: Harry Bennett / Future) The Andromeda galaxy (M31), as imaged by the Vaonis Vespera Pro 2. (Image credit: Harry Bennett / Future) The Western Veil Nebula, as imaged by the Vaonis Vespera Pro 2. (Image credit: Harry Bennett / Future) The Eastern Veil Nebula, as imaged by the Vaonis Vespera Pro 2. (Image credit: Harry Bennett / Future) The Cygnus Loop, as imaged by the Vaonis Vespera Pro 2. (Image credit: Harry Bennett / Future) The Wizard Nebula, as imaged by the Vaonis Vespera Pro 2. (Image credit: Harry Bennett / Future) Image 1 of 7 View Original Image 2 of 7 View Original Image 3 of 7 View Original Image 4 of 7 View Original Image 5 of 7 View Original Image 6 of 7 View Original Image 7 of 7 View Original

Image 1 of 4 The Vespera Pro 2 is virtually identical to the first model apart from an upgraded interior. (Image credit: Harry Bennett / Future) The touch power button glows red when turned on. (Image credit: Harry Bennett / Future) The 50mm aperture remains the same but adds an upgraded optical design and internal light baffling. (Image credit: Harry Bennett / Future) Separate filters are available for the Vespera Pro 2 and I would highly recommend the dual-band filter for nebula imaging. (Image credit: Harry Bennett / Future) Image 1 of 4 View Original Image 2 of 4 View Original Image 3 of 4 View Original Image 4 of 4 View Original

It's an impressive balance Vaonis have struck here between usability and premium astrophotography output. Prior to the pro-line of Vespera smart telescopes, I would have thought that this quality of astrophotography would require the highest levels of astronomy knowledge, alongside a pricey lineup of separate instruments. Don't get me wrong, the Vespera Pro 2 is not cheap but it really does have everything you need for capturing the wonders of the night sky with ease.

Operation is controlled from the Singularity app on a smart device and setup takes minutes. After connecting the telescope, simply click on your chosen target to start automatic location and imaging. The app is intuitive and helpful for beginners, suggesting a range of night sky targets that are observable from your location and customisable plans that allow you to set a range of targets for automatic imaging throughout the night, so you can get some rest.

We wrote about an early Black Friday deal on the the Vaonis Vespera Pro last week when it dropped in price, but Vaonis has now made both models of their Vespera Pro the same price. If you were thinking of getting a pro smart telescope for highly detailed nebula photography, you may as well get the better version. It comes with a fully adjustable tripod, enhanced data transfer and an overhauled optical design for maximum performance.

Image 1 of 2 The Dark Shark nebula, as imaged by the Vaonis Vespera Pro 2. (Image credit: Harry Bennett / Future) The Seahorse Nebula, as imaged by the Vaonis Vespera Pro 2. (Image credit: Harry Bennett / Future) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

This is a great model for expanding your knowledge of different types of objects in the universe. Do you know what a dark nebula is? I didn't until I decided to try and image one with the Vespera Pro 2. My attempts are not the best, but you can make out the clouds of dark dust that block out starlight behind them in the Dark Shark Nebula and the Seahorse Nebula. I'm sure that if I set these targets for "multi-night observation" in the app, those images would keep getting stronger and more detailed.

The Cygnus Loop, as imaged by the Vaonis Vespera Pro 2. (Image credit: Harry Bennett / Future)

On top of continuing observations from past sessions, the Vespera Pro 2 also offers mosaic mode for expanding your field of view on a certain target. This means that you can image vast expanses of the night sky without having to manually stitch together all the frames yourself. The Vespera Pro 2 does it for you. Here is my attempt at capturing the monumental supernova remnant, The Cygnus Loop. Again, it is fairly faint apart from the Eastern and Western Veil nebulas, but enabling multi-night observation will keep adding to this image whenever you get the chance to pick up where you left off.

Harry Bennett E-com writer Harry joined Space.com in December 2024 as an e-commerce staff writer covering cameras, optics, and skywatching content. Based in the UK, Harry graduated in 2019 with a Bachelor's degree in American Literature with Creative Writing from the University of East Anglia. A keen photographer, Harry has strong experience with astrophotography and has captured celestial objects with a range of cameras and smart telescopes. As a lifelong skywatcher, Harry remembers watching the Perseid meteor shower every summer in his hometown and being amazed by the wonders of the night sky.

Key features: 50mm aperture, quadruplet apochromatic optics, hard case, adjustable tripod, 12.5 MP Sony IMX676 sensor (up to 50 MP via CovalENS live mosaic), built-in hygrometer dew-control sensor, lens cap, anti-theft system, 225GB internal storage, 4000+ object database in Singularity app.

Product released: April 2026

Price history: The Vaonis Vespera Pro 2 usually retails for $2,990, but this price brings it down to $2,490, which is its lowest ever price.

Review consensus: We currently have this model in for testing and our early results are astonishing. We think it is one of the best smart telescopes for wide-field targets like the Andromeda galaxy (M31) and nebulas.

Price comparison: Amazon: $2,490 | Best Buy: $2,490 | Newegg: $2,490

✅ Buy it if: You want the sharpest optical clarity in your astrophotography and do your own frame editing.

❌ Don't buy it if: You are just getting into astrophotography. Beginners can get great shots with a cheaper smart telescope, such as the Dwarflab Dwarf Mini , which you can win in our new Space.com Members Prize Draw.

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