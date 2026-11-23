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Join our Space.com Plus (Space+) membership free now for a chance to win one of two Dwarflab Mini smart telescopes.

Hey, Space Fans! Our Space.com Community team has launched a new giveaway exclusively for our Space+ members, and you can join for free now for a chance to win one of two Dwarflab mini smart telescopes, each worth $419.

The Dwarflab giveaway is open to U.S. residents only and runs though Jan. 4, 2027. To enter, you only need to sign up for a Space.com Plus (Space+) club membership, which is free, by entering your email on our contest entry page here . (The rules and eligibility requirements are listed there).

Already a Space+ member (hey, thanks!), you can still enter by entering the email associated with your membership on the entry page.

If you're unfamiliar with Space+, it's a free membership program where space fans like yourself can unlock badges for reading Space.com articles, play space-themed games and test your space smarts with our cosmic quizzes. You can also sign up for one (or all) of our Space.com newsletters through Space+ to make sure you're up to date on the latest space news and discoveries, must-see skywatching events and more.

While this Dwarflab smart telescope giveaway is our first contest, it won't be the last. Keep in mind, your entry is for a chance to win one of the two telescopes and there will be two U.S. winners in all.

If you're curious about why we picked Dwarflab's portable telescopes as a prize, check out our Dwarflab Mini smart telescope review to learn more.

We found the ultra-compact 30-mm refractor telescope to be one of the most portable smart telescopes around, and an affordable entry-level option for stargazers hoping to break into smart telescope astrophotography on a budget.

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So if you're new to our Space+ crew, welcome aboard, and if you're a returning member entering the Dwarflab drawing, good luck!

We'll announce the winners in January 2027 via our contest page.