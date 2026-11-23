Join our free Space.com membership giveaway for a chance to win this Dwarflab mini smart telescope worth $419!
It's free and easy to enter for U.S. residents, but you only have until Jan. 4 to sign up for a chance to win.
Hey, Space Fans! Our Space.com Community team has launched a new giveaway exclusively for our Space+ members, and you can join for free now for a chance to win one of two Dwarflab mini smart telescopes, each worth $419.
The Dwarflab giveaway is open to U.S. residents only and runs though Jan. 4, 2027. To enter, you only need to sign up for a Space.com Plus (Space+) club membership, which is free, by entering your email on our contest entry page here. (The rules and eligibility requirements are listed there).
Already a Space+ member (hey, thanks!), you can still enter by entering the email associated with your membership on the entry page.
If you're unfamiliar with Space+, it's a free membership program where space fans like yourself can unlock badges for reading Space.com articles, play space-themed games and test your space smarts with our cosmic quizzes. You can also sign up for one (or all) of our Space.com newsletters through Space+ to make sure you're up to date on the latest space news and discoveries, must-see skywatching events and more.
While this Dwarflab smart telescope giveaway is our first contest, it won't be the last. Keep in mind, your entry is for a chance to win one of the two telescopes and there will be two U.S. winners in all.
If you're curious about why we picked Dwarflab's portable telescopes as a prize, check out our Dwarflab Mini smart telescope review to learn more.
We found the ultra-compact 30-mm refractor telescope to be one of the most portable smart telescopes around, and an affordable entry-level option for stargazers hoping to break into smart telescope astrophotography on a budget.
So if you're new to our Space+ crew, welcome aboard, and if you're a returning member entering the Dwarflab drawing, good luck!
We'll announce the winners in January 2027 via our contest page.
Tariq is the award-winning Editor-in-Chief of Space.com and joined the team in 2001. He covers human spaceflight, as well as skywatching and entertainment. He became Space.com's Editor-in-Chief in 2019. Before joining Space.com, Tariq was a staff reporter for The Los Angeles Times covering education and city beats in La Habra, Fullerton and Huntington Beach. He's a recipient of the 2022 Harry Kolcum Award for excellence in space reporting and the 2025 Space Pioneer Award from the National Space Society. He is an Eagle Scout and Space Camp alum with journalism degrees from the USC and NYU. You can find Tariq at Space.com and as the co-host to the This Week In Space podcast on the TWiT network. To see his latest project, you can follow Tariq on Twitter @tariqjmalik.
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