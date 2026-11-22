SpaceX sends classified US spy satellites to orbit in early-morning launch from California coast (video)
The NROL-136 mission delivered a batch of spacecraft for the National Reconnaissance Office's "proliferated architecture" constellation.
SpaceX launched a batch of classified satellites this morning (Nov. 22), on the NROL-136 mission out of California.
A Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base's Launch Complex-4E at 7:23 a.m. ET (1223 GMT; 4:23 a.m. local time in California). It was the sixth National Reconnaissance Office launch (NROL) this year to deliver a payload, or group of payloads, to low Earth orbit, all which have been carried out by SpaceX's workhorse Falcon 9.
The launch marks another step in the NRO's effort to expand its intelligence-gathering capabilities through a proliferated network of spacecraft designed to provide more frequent and timely surveillance of locations around the globe.
About two minutes after liftoff, the Falcon 9's first-stage booster separated from the rocket's upper stage, which continued carrying the classified payloads onward to orbit. The booster then reversed course and returned to Vandenberg, touching down at Landing Zone 4 approximately seven and a half minutes after launch.
Saturday's launch was the 14th flight for this particular Falcon 9 booster, dubbed B1097, which previously launched NASA's Sentinel-6B ocean-monitoring satellite, NROL-172, USSF-259 for the U.S. Space Force, and eight Starlink missions.
NROL-136 is the 15th launch dedicated to building the NRO's "proliferated architecture," the satellites for which have been developed in partnership with SpaceX and Northrop Grumman. The network is designed to increase coverage and improve the "capability and resilience" of U.S. intelligence operations in space, according to the NRO's mission website.
The NRO began deploying the constellation in May 2024 with the launch of NROL-146. The most recent proliferated architecture mission before Sunday was NROL-179, which lifted off on June 19, 2026.
As with any classified mission, the agency has not disclosed the exact number of satellites aboard NROL-136 or revealed details about their onboard technologies.
Josh Dinner is Space.com's Spaceflight Staff Writer and a photographer with a passion for science and exploration. He has worked the space beat since 2016, covering the evolution of NASA's commercial spaceflight partnerships and crewed missions, planetary science missions, the Artemis program and humanity's return to the moon. He also enjoys building 1:144-scale model rockets and spacecraft. Find some of Josh's launch photography on Instagram, and follow him on X, where he mostly posts in haiku.
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