Watch SpaceX launch classified mission for the US Space Force today

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A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches the NROL-172 mission from California on May 11, 2026.

SpaceX will launch a secret mission for the U.S. Space Force today (Sept. 10), and you can watch the action live.

A Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to lift off from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base today during a three-hour window that opens at 11:37 a.m. EDT (1537 GMT; 8:37 a.m. local time), kicking off a mission called USSF-153.

You can watch live via SpaceX, starting about 10 minutes before launch.

USSF-153 is a classified mission, so little is known about its payloads — what they are or where exactly they're headed.

We likely won't get clarity from the webcast, which is expected to end shortly after the Falcon 9's first stage comes back to Earth. The booster will land in the Pacific Ocean atop a SpaceX drone ship about 8.5 minutes after liftoff.

However, the location of that touchdown provides some potentially useful information about USSF-153, according to NextSpaceflight.com .

The mission might be carrying "a batch of classified LEO [ low Earth orbit ] satellites for a U.S. government entity based on SpaceX's Starshield satellite bus, based on locations of rocket stage drop zones being exact fits with previous Starlink Group 15 launches," the outlet wrote.

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Starlink is SpaceX's constellation of LEO broadband satellites. "Starshield leverages SpaceX's Starlink technology and launch capability to support national security efforts," SpaceX wrote in a description of the Starshield program.

Today's launch will be the 104th Falcon 9 mission of 2026. Eighty of the rocket's flights this year have been dedicated to building out the Starlink megaconstellation, which currently consists of more than 11,000 active spacecraft.