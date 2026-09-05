Watch Isar Aerospace try to make history today with launch from Norway

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"Onward and Upward" Mission of Isar Aerospace - YouTube Watch On

No rocket has ever reached orbit from European soil — but that could change today.

The German company Isar Aerospace plans to launch its Spectrum rocket from Andøya Space Center in northern Norway today (Sept. 5), during a window that opens at 4 p.m. EDT (2000 GMT; 10 p.m. local time in Norway).

You can watch the historic attempt live here at Space.com, courtesy of Isar, or directly via the company . Coverage will begin at 3 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT).

Isar Aerospace's Spectrum rocket on the pad at Andøya Space Center in Norway ahead of its second-ever flight. (Image credit: Isar Aerospace via X)

This will be Spectrum's second bite at the apple: The two-stage, 95-foot-tall (28-meter-tall) rocket first flew in March 2025, lifting off from Andøya on a flight Isar called "Going Full Spectrum." But, as often happens on debut missions, Spectrum suffered an anomaly that day; it came crashing back to Earth less than a minute after launch.

"A comprehensive investigation was completed within two months of the launch," Isar wrote in a September 2025 update . "The findings identified an unintended opening of the vent valve and a loss of attitude control at the start of the roll maneuver as the initiating events that led to the in-flight failure."

The company took the lessons learned from that anomaly and geared up for flight number two, "Onward and Upward," which was originally supposed to launch in January.

An issue with a pressurization valve nixed that plan, however, pushing the flight to March. Bad weather and an intruding boat scuttled multiple attempts that month, and an April 9 try was scrubbed due to a leak in a composite overwrapped pressure vessel.

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Isar next tried to fly on June 15 but stood down after "detecting off-nominal behavior in the vehicle's fluid systems," according to a company update that day on X . That issue is apparently now under control, as Spectrum is back on the pad and ready to fly.

Spectrum did not carry viable payloads on its debut flight, but it will do so today. Five cubesats and one non-deployable scientific experiment are flying on "Onward and Upward."

Isar is thinking big with Spectrum, which can haul about 2,200 pounds (1,000 kilograms) of payload to low Earth orbit . The company sees the rocket becoming a workhorse launcher of small to medium-size satellites down the road, and its infrastructure supports that vision. Isar says its manufacturing facility near Munich can churn out more than 30 of the rockets per year.

Spectrum flying operationally, and flying often, would be a welcome development for the European spaceflight community.

"These are exciting times for European space transportation, as we witness new actors developing and launching new vehicles," Toni Tolker-Nielsen, director of space transportation at the European Space Agency , said in a March 2026 statement .

"Regardless of the outcome of this second flight, it will be another step to make European launch services market more diverse and resilient," he added. "Isar Aerospace will have advanced its capabilities and gained valuable experience."