Roman telescope leaves its rocket behind | Space photo of the day for Aug. 31, 2026

Click for next article

NASA's Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope separates from a SpaceX Falcon Heavy upper stage after launching on Aug. 30, 2026. (Image credit: NASA)

NASA caught a breathtaking image of its next-generation Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope deploying into space shortly after launch.

What is it?

This image was captured just some 31 minutes after the Roman telescope took off atop a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Sunday (Aug. 30).

The photo shows the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope (or Roman) flying on its own for the first time, shortly after separating from the upper stage of the SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket that sent it to orbit. In the foreground, the telescope's payload adapter can be seen, while just behind, the orbital observatory floats into the blackness of space with its solar arrays still folded for launch.

This view reveals the back of the telescope, upon which its High Gain Antenna (HGA) radiofrequency dish can be seen. This is the dish the telescope will use to communicate with mission controllers on the ground and beam its groundbreaking science back to Earth.

Now well into its mission, the Roman Space Telescope will begin a 90-day commissioning period while traveling to sun-Earth Lagrange Point 2, or L2, a gravitationally stable parking spot in space between our planet and its star.

Why is it incredible?

It's always incredible seeing views like this one from space. Getting to witness a spacecraft deploy into orbit offers a rare glimpse at the conditions they experience in the vacuum of space.

But more than that, this photograph depicts the culmination of two decades of work from NASA and its contractors who helped develop and build the $4 billion Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope — ahead of schedule and under budget , a rarity in the spaceflight world.

Signup to our newsletter Follow us on Google