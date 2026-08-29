NASA's Roman Space Telescope is ready for launch aboard SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket

Click for next article

A new flagship observatory is about to launch to space and join the ranks of its powerful predecessors, like the Hubble and James Webb space telescopes.

NASA's groundbreaking new Nancy Roman Grace Space Telescope is ready to lift off aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket. It's scheduled to depart from Launch Complex-39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, bound for a gravitationally stable spot in space called Lagrange Point 2, or L2, nearly 1 million miles (1.6 million km) from Earth . The spacecraft's first window for launch is tomorrow (Aug 30) at 7:26 a.m. EDT (1126 GMT).

Mission managers and launch administrators held a prelaunch briefing on Saturday (Aug. 29), confirming NASA and SpaceX's "go" to proceed toward tomorrow's lift off. Weather tomorrow currently poses a 50% chance of favorable launch conditions, according to launch weather officer Justin McReynolds of the Space Force 's 45th Weather Squadron.

Roman's final L2 destination will place the spacecraft in a persistent position on the opposite side of Earth from the sun . "That means that we have a wide open view of the sky that really exceeds anything in low Earth orbit like Hubble could achieve," Jackie Townsend, Roman's project manager, said during the press conference.

Once in space and operational, Roman will begin completing wide surveys of the entire universe, taking thousands of images every day. The telescope will also allow for new research into dark matter and dark energy , and it will directly image exoplanets around distant stars .

"Nancy Grace Space Telescope will blow your mind. It is the size of a tour bus, and it weighs the same as a T-Rex," Nicky Fox, associate administrator for the Science Mission Directorate at NASA, said during the press conference. "To put it into perspective, it will be as if Hubble and James Webb kind of peer through a keyhole at the universe , while Nancy Grace Roman will kick the door down."

Fox also put Roman's scientific potential in further context, saying its enormous datasets could help researchers tackle some of astronomy ’s biggest questions. "Roman’s data will help bring us closer than ever to answering humanity's most profound questions,” Fox said, including whether "there are other solar systems like ours" and, ultimately, "are we alone in the universe?"

Signup to our newsletter Follow us on Google

Before any of that science begins, however, Roman first has to get off the ground — and weather remains the biggest uncertainty for Sunday morning. McReynolds said forecasters are primarily watching offshore cumulus clouds , and the possibility of those producing showers or thunderstorms.

Conditions improve for the backup opportunities Monday and Tuesday, McReynolds said. The tropical disturbance influencing Sunday's forecast is expected to move west, dropping the probability of weather violating launch criteria to about 30% — offering a 70% chance of acceptable conditions.

Once in space, Roman will spend roughly three months going through instrument deployments, calibrations and checkout activities as it travels toward its operational orbit around L2. NASA expects the observatory's first science images to be released in early 2027.