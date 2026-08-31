SpaceX, NASA delay next astronaut launch to ISS due to leak on Dragon spacecraft

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The four members of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-13 mission to the International Space Station display their mission plaque inside a training mockup of a space station module. From left: Commander Jessica Watkins and Pilot Luke Delaney, both from NASA, and Mission Specialists Joshua Kutryk of the Canadian Space Agency and Sergey Teteryatnikov of Roscosmos.

SpaceX's next astronaut mission to the International Space Station won't launch on Sept. 12 after all.

That flight, known as Crew-13 , has been delayed due to an oxidizer leak in the propulsion system of SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft, NASA announced on Saturday (Aug. 29).

"Joint NASA and SpaceX teams are performing additional tests and data review and will complete any necessary rework prior to launch," NASA officials wrote in an update on Saturday . "A new target date will be announced once available."

Crew-13 will launch atop a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

As its name suggests, it will be the 13th operational astronaut mission SpaceX flies to the International Space Station (ISS) for NASA. (The company also conducted a crewed test flight to the orbiting lab, called Demo-2 , which launched in May 2020.)

Crew-13 will send NASA astronauts Jessica Watkins and Luke Delaney of NASA, the Canadian Space Agency 's Josh Kutryk, and Sergey Teteryatnikov of Russia's federal space corporation Roscosmos to the ISS for a seven-month stay.

"We expect a very busy mission with lots of station maintenance, both internal and external, with a few EVAs [extravehicular activities, or spacewalks ] on the docket," Watkins said during an Aug. 3 press conference.

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There will also be "visiting vehicle capture and stowage operations, lots of science — very interesting science experiments that will be flying with us as well — and plenty of outreach," she added.

SpaceX just launched a high-profile mission for NASA, sending the agency's Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope into the final frontier on Sunday (Aug. 30) atop a Falcon Heavy rocket .