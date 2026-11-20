SpaceX's 35th Dragon cargo mission has begun its journey home to Earth.
The robotic Dragon capsule undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) today at 12:05 p.m. EST (1705 GMT).
If all goes according to plan, the freighter will splash down in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California on Saturday (Nov. 21) at about 4:55 p.m. EST (2155 GMT). There will be no livestream for its reentry and splashdown. (Today's departure webcast did not feature live footage of the moment of undocking, as it occurred when the ISS was not in direct communication with the ground.)
The Dragon launched Oct. 13, on a mission called CRS-35 because it's the 35th that SpaceX has flown for NASA's Commercial Resupply Services program.
The capsule arrived at the ISS on Oct. 15, delivering more than 6,300 pounds (2,860 kilograms) of food, scientific gear and other supplies to the astronauts aboard the orbiting lab. It will bring a lot of stuff down to Earth, too.
"Thousands of pounds of cargo are returning from the space station, including research samples that could advance future space exploration and improve life on Earth," NASA officials wrote in an update on Tuesday (Nov. 17).
"The returning research includes a 3D-bioprinted blood vessel construct scientists used to study vascular aging and cardiovascular disease in space and on Earth," they added.
Dragon is the only cargo craft flying today that's capable of making such downward deliveries. The others — Northrop Grumman's Cygnus, Russia's Progress vehicle and Japan's HTV-X — are all expendable and burn up in Earth's atmosphere to wrap up their first and only spaceflight.
Michael Wall is the Spaceflight and Tech Editor for Space.com and joined the team in 2010. He primarily covers human and robotic spaceflight, military space, and exoplanets, but has been known to dabble in the space art beat. His book about the search for alien life, "Out There," was published on Nov. 13, 2018. Before becoming a science writer, Michael worked as a herpetologist and wildlife biologist. He has a Ph.D. in evolutionary biology from the University of Sydney, Australia, a bachelor's degree from the University of Arizona, and a graduate certificate in science writing from the University of California, Santa Cruz. To find out what his latest project is, you can follow Michael on Twitter.
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