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NASA's SpaceX 35th Commercial Resupply Services Undocking - YouTube Watch On

SpaceX's 35th Dragon cargo mission has begun its journey home to Earth.

The robotic Dragon capsule undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) today at 12:05 p.m. EST (1705 GMT).

If all goes according to plan, the freighter will splash down in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California on Saturday (Nov. 21) at about 4:55 p.m. EST (2155 GMT). There will be no livestream for its reentry and splashdown. (Today's departure webcast did not feature live footage of the moment of undocking, as it occurred when the ISS was not in direct communication with the ground.)

The Dragon launched Oct. 13, on a mission called CRS-35 because it's the 35th that SpaceX has flown for NASA's Commercial Resupply Services program.

The capsule arrived at the ISS on Oct. 15 , delivering more than 6,300 pounds (2,860 kilograms) of food, scientific gear and other supplies to the astronauts aboard the orbiting lab. It will bring a lot of stuff down to Earth, too.

"Thousands of pounds of cargo are returning from the space station, including research samples that could advance future space exploration and improve life on Earth," NASA officials wrote in an update on Tuesday (Nov. 17).

"The returning research includes a 3D-bioprinted blood vessel construct scientists used to study vascular aging and cardiovascular disease in space and on Earth ," they added.

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