SpaceX launching 6,300 pounds of cargo to the ISS on Oct. 13: Watch it live

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NASA's SpaceX 35th Commercial Resupply Services Launch - YouTube Watch On

SpaceX will launch its latest cargo mission to the International Space Station on Tuesday morning (Oct. 13), and you can watch the action live.

A Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to launch a robotic Dragon capsule to the orbiting lab from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Tuesday at 6:33 a.m. EDT (1033 GMT).

You can watch the action live here at Space.com, courtesy of NASA, starting at 6:15 a.m. EDT (1015 GMT).

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches the company's Dragon spacecraft on the CRS-34 cargo mission to the ISS from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on May 15, 2026. (Image credit: SpaceX)

The launch will kick off the CRS-35 mission, so named because it will be the 35th that SpaceX flies under a Commercial Resupply Services contract with NASA.

If all goes according to plan, Dragon will reach the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday (Oct. 15), docking autonomously to the space-facing port of its Harmony module at around 11 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT). You can watch the arrival here at Space.com as well; coverage will start at 9:15 a.m. EDT (1315 GMT).

CRS-35 will deliver 6,300 pounds (2,860 kilograms) of supplies to the astronauts aboard the orbiting lab, including the final set of International Space Station Roll-Out Solar Arrays (iROSAs), which will boost the orbiting lab's energy budget.

There's also quite a bit of scientific gear heading up on the flight.

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Dragon "will deliver hardware to manufacture artificial retinas in microgravity to help restore vision on Earth and 3D heart tissue models to advance large‑scale drug testing on future missions," NASA officials wrote in a CRS-35 launch preview on Oct. 7.

"The spacecraft will carry materials to study how a new type of glass forms in microgravity and brain organoids that could reveal treatment targets for neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and multiple sclerosis," they added.

Dragon will stay attached to the ISS for about a month, then head back down to Earth with scientific experiments and other hardware. It will splash down safely under parachutes in the Pacific Ocean off the California coast.