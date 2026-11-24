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SpaceX launched another classified mission for the U.S. Space Force (USSF) today (Nov. 24), sending an unknown payload toward orbit from California.

A Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base's Space Launch Complex-4E at TK11:08 a.m. ET (1508 GMT), carrying the U.S. Space Force's USSF-266 mission. It was the fourth mission SpaceX has launched for the military branch this month.

While details about the mission's payload weren't disclosed, it's the fifth space launch in support of U.S. national security in the last two weeks, and comes amid efforts by the Space Force to expand its communications and tracking capabilities.

(Image credit: SpaceX)

About two and a half minutes after liftoff, Falcon 9's first-stage booster separated from the rocket's upper stage, which continued toward low Earth orbit with the classified payload. The booster, meanwhile, began a descent toward SpaceX's Of Course I Still Love You droneship in the Pacific Ocean, where it touched down approximately eight and a half minutes after launch.

Tuesday's launch marked the 29th flight for this Falcon 9 booster, B1081, which previously launched NASA 's Crew-7 astronaut mission to the International Space Station , the PACE and EarthCARE science satellites , two other classified Space Force launches (USSF-153 and USSF-481), and 16 Starlink missions.

Previous classified Space Force launches have fueled speculation about the possible deployment of SpaceX's Starshield satellites, which are designed for national security applications. Starshield is an adapted spacecraft design developed from SpaceX's Starlink internet constellation that supports military operations with capabilities like Earth observation and secure communications. SpaceX has not confirmed whether USSF-266 is carrying Starshield spacecraft.

USSF-266 follows three other classified Space Force missions launched by SpaceX from Vandenberg earlier this month: USSF-432 on Nov. 6, USSF-627 on Nov. 11 and USSF-317 on Nov. 20, as well as a National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) launch, NROL-136, on Nov. 22. Those missions were also launched aboard Falcon 9 rockets, also with undisclosed payloads.