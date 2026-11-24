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Watch Live! China Launches Shenzhou-24 with First Foreign Astronaut to Tiangong - YouTube Watch On

China will send an international astronaut to its Tiangong space station today (Nov. 24) for the first time ever, and you can watch the landmark liftoff live.

A Long March 2F rocket is scheduled to launch the Shenzhou-24 mission from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China today at 7:18 p.m. EST (0018 GMT and 8:18 a.m. Beijing time on Nov. 25).

You can watch the liftoff live here at Space.com, courtesy of China Central Television (CCTV).

China rolls out the Long March 2F rocket for its Shenzhou-24 astronaut mission on Nov. 17, 2026. (Image credit: CCTV)

Shenzhou-24 will be China's 18th crewed spaceflight to date and its 12th astronaut mission to Tiangong , a three-module station that the nation finished assembling in low Earth orbit in late 2022.

Those numbers may sound rather prosaic. But today's flight will make history, marking the first time that China has ever launched a foreign national to space. That trailblazer is Muhammad Zeeshan Ali, a former pilot in Pakistan's armed forces who will be the first person from his country ever to reach orbit. (Adventurer Namira Salim is the first Pakistani ever to fly to the final frontier, doing so on a Virgin Galactic suborbital mission in October 2023 .)

China and Pakistan began paving Ali's path to Tiangong in February 2025 , with the signing of a spaceflight cooperation agreement in Islamabad. Pakistan then selected two astronaut candidates, who traveled to China for training.

We didn't learn which Pakistani astronaut was picked for Shenzhou-24 until Monday night (Nov. 23), when China announced the mission's crew. This is not out of the ordinary, by the way; China generally doesn't reveal the identity of Shenzhou astronauts until the day before launch.

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This is in keeping with the nation's broader spaceflight ethos, which prizes keeping things close to the vest.

Ali is flying as a payload specialist. The other Shenzhou-24 astronauts are commander Tang Hongbo and flight engineer ​Wu Yi. Tang also flew on the Shenzhou-12 and Shenzhou-17 missions, which launched in June 2021 and October 2023, respectively. He will be the first person to visit Tiangong three times, according to the state-run Xinhua news agency. Shenzhou-24 will be the first spaceflight for Wu.

Tang and Wu are expected to live aboard Tiangong for six months, the usual Shenzhou rotation. But Ali will stay in orbit for just a week or so, coming back down to Earth with Zhang Zhiyuan and Lai Ka-ying of the Shenzhou-23 mission, which launched on May 24 .