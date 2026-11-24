(Image credit: Inset: Photo by Lorenzo Di Cola/NurPhoto via Getty Images. Background: NASA, ESA and AURA/Caltech. Created by Anthony Wood in Canva.)

Editor's Note: The Virtual Telescope Project's Nov. 24 stream has been cancelled due to clouds over the Manciana observation site in Italy. Be sure to check back tomorrow for our roundup of the best photos of the November supermoon!

November's full moon rises tonight (Nov. 24)! You can see live telescopic views of the "Beaver supermoon" courtesy of the Virtual Telescope Project (VTP).

The free YouTube livestream begins at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT) and will feature live views of the moon captured by a suite of robotic telescopes in Manciano, Italy, weather permitting.

Today's stream features expert commentary from VTP founder Gianluca Masi, along with photos of previous full moons shining above historic landmarks in the heart of Rome.

What makes the November full moon special?

November's full moon is often called the Beaver Moon because it rises around the time the industrious animals are hard at work building dams and preparing for the winter months, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac .

It is also set to be a spectacular supermoon , which reaches peak illumination while within 90% of perigee — the closest point to Earth in the moon's 27-day elliptical orbit.

You might like: November full moon 2026: When, where and how to see the Beaver Moon .

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Supermoons can be up to 13% larger and 30% brighter than the smallest full moon of the year, which occurred in May earlier this year as the natural satellite shone opposite the sun in Earth's sky while close to apogee, when it is farthest from our planet.

Interested in capturing your own mesmerizing views of the full moon? Then be sure to read our guide to photographing the lunar disk , along with our roundups of the best cameras and lenses for astrophotography .

Editor's Note: If you would like to share your photos of the Beaver Moon with Space.com's readers, then please send your photo(s), along with your name, location and thoughts to spacephotos@space.com.