Be ready to get a better view of the night sky in your backyard with 25% off the Celestron Cometron 7x50 binoculars in this Black Friday deal
For Black Friday week, Amazon has slashed the price of these budget family binoculars down to $36, their lowest price since April. They are great for viewing the moon and constellations.
These Celestron Cometron 7x50 binoculars aren't top of the range but they deliver exactly what you want from beginner astronomy binoculars. With a nice wide 7x magnification and 50mm objective lenses, they offer wide views and allow plenty of light in for nice bright views of constellations.
You can get the Celestron Cometron 7x50 binoculars on sale right now at Amazon for $36.
This early Black Friday deal gets a huge 25% off the retail price and is their lowest price since June. We gave them four stars in our Celestron Cometron 7x50 binoculars review.
With large 50mm objective lenses, these binoculars offer excellent light-gathering power, essential for bright views of dim night sky objects.
We rated the Celestron Cometron 7x50 four stars in our review. They offer a wide field of view and are a great option for kids to use.
- We've got you covered with Black Friday 2026 space and sci-fi deals. But we also have reviews and rankings of the best telescopes, binoculars, star projectors, cameras, drones, Lego, streaming and more.
Stargazing doesn't have to be expensive; the Celestron Cometron 7x50 binoculars sit at an entry-level price point (now even cheaper for Black Friday) and offer closer views of those beautiful stellar structures you can see in the sky.
They are a great pair for getting beginners into night sky observation or even just as an extra pair for wide-field observation of constellations and the Milky Way. The magnification is low enough that you will be able to keep them steady without a tripod and their wide exit pupil assures bright, immersive views of star fields.
The Cometron binoculars were already cheap and we would recommend them even when not on sale, but getting them with 25% off is incredible value for such a useful tool. Get ready for Black Friday on Nov. 27, as we are likely to see more deals on skywatching equipment and cameras as the big day approaches.
Key features: 7x magnification, 50mm objective lens diameter, 6.8-degree angular field of view, 13 mm eye relief, 27 oz (777 g) weight, BK-7 glass porro prism, water-resistant, multi-coated lens coatings
Product launched: August 2013
Price history: These binoculars usually retail around $48, but this deal brings them down to $36. This is the cheapest they have been since June 2026, when they dropped down to $34.
Price comparison: Amazon: $36 | BHPhotoVideo: $40
Reviews consensus: In our full Celestron Cometron 7x50 binoculars review, we praised their affordability and suitability for beginners just getting into stargazing.
Space: ★★★★½
Featured in guides: best binoculars for kids
✅ Buy it if: You want to get better views of the night sky but don't want to spend loads of money or if you are buying a pair for a beginner.
❌ Don't buy it if: You need premium features like the sharpest optics, high magnification or weatherproofing.
Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
Harry joined Space.com in December 2024 as an e-commerce staff writer covering cameras, optics, and skywatching content. Based in the UK, Harry graduated in 2019 with a Bachelor's degree in American Literature with Creative Writing from the University of East Anglia. A keen photographer, Harry has strong experience with astrophotography and has captured celestial objects with a range of cameras. As a lifelong skywatcher, Harry remembers watching the Perseid meteor shower every summer in his hometown and being amazed by the wonders of the night sky.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.