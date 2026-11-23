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Get better views of the moon, constellations and comets with the Cometron 7x50 binoculars.

These Celestron Cometron 7x50 binoculars aren't top of the range but they deliver exactly what you want from beginner astronomy binoculars . With a nice wide 7x magnification and 50mm objective lenses, they offer wide views and allow plenty of light in for nice bright views of constellations.

You can get the Celestron Cometron 7x50 binoculars on sale right now at Amazon for $36.

This early Black Friday deal gets a huge 25% off the retail price and is their lowest price since June. We gave them four stars in our Celestron Cometron 7x50 binoculars review.

Image 1 of 5 These binoculars are a great option for beginner stargazing and will get you better views of night sky objects. (Image credit: Jeremy Lips & Dave Brody) They provide some eye relief at 13mm for eyeglass wearers. (Image credit: Jeremy Lips & Dave Brody) The Celestron Cometron 7x50 binoculars are relatively lightweigh at 27 ounces, making them ideal for kids to handle. (Image credit: Future) The large 50mm exit pupil gives the binoculars great light-gathering ability during stargazing. (Image credit: Jeremy Lips & Dave Brody) The Celestron Cometron 7x50 binoculars have a rubber focusing dial. (Image credit: Jeremy Lips & Dave Brody) Image 1 of 5 View Original Image 2 of 5 View Original Image 3 of 5 View Original Image 4 of 5 View Original Image 5 of 5 View Original

Stargazing doesn't have to be expensive; the Celestron Cometron 7x50 binoculars sit at an entry-level price point (now even cheaper for Black Friday) and offer closer views of those beautiful stellar structures you can see in the sky.

They are a great pair for getting beginners into night sky observation or even just as an extra pair for wide-field observation of constellations and the Milky Way. The magnification is low enough that you will be able to keep them steady without a tripod and their wide exit pupil assures bright, immersive views of star fields.

The Cometron binoculars were already cheap and we would recommend them even when not on sale, but getting them with 25% off is incredible value for such a useful tool. Get ready for Black Friday on Nov. 27, as we are likely to see more deals on skywatching equipment and cameras as the big day approaches.

Key features: 7x magnification, 50mm objective lens diameter, 6.8-degree angular field of view, 13 mm eye relief, 27 oz (777 g) weight, BK-7 glass porro prism, water-resistant, multi-coated lens coatings

Product launched: August 2013

Price history: These binoculars usually retail around $48, but this deal brings them down to $36. This is the cheapest they have been since June 2026, when they dropped down to $34.

Price comparison: Amazon: $36 | BHPhotoVideo: $40

Reviews consensus: In our full Celestron Cometron 7x50 binoculars review, we praised their affordability and suitability for beginners just getting into stargazing.

Space: ★★★★½

Featured in guides: best binoculars for kids

✅ Buy it if: You want to get better views of the night sky but don't want to spend loads of money or if you are buying a pair for a beginner.

❌ Don't buy it if: You need premium features like the sharpest optics, high magnification or weatherproofing.

Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.