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Flight VA271 | Amazon Leo LE-04 | Ariane 6 | Arianespace - YouTube Watch On

Another batch of Amazon internet satellites will fly on Monday morning (Nov. 23), just eight days after a launch failure doomed 40 of the spacecraft.

An Ariane 6 rocket carrying 36 satellites for the Amazon Leo constellation is scheduled to lift off from Europe's Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana on Monday, during a 29-minute window that opens at 6:09 a.m. EST (1109 GMT; 8:09 a.m. local time in Kourou).

You can watch it live here at Space.com, courtesy of Arianespace, the French company that operates the Ariane 6. Coverage will begin about 30 minutes before launch.

An Ariane 6 rocket launches 32 Amazon Leo satellites to orbit from French Guiana on Feb. 12, 2026. (Image credit: ESA/CNES/Arianespace-ArianeGroup/Optique Video du CSG-P. Piron)

Amazon Leo, so named because it will operate in low Earth orbit , will compete with SpaceX's Starlink internet constellation, which currently consists of more than 11,000 operational spacecraft.

Amazon's network will eventually have more than 3,200 satellites, but just 400 or so have reached orbit to date. Another 40 were supposed to be delivered on Nov. 15, but they were lost after their rocket ride, a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Vulcan Centaur , suffered a problem shortly after launch.

Ariane 6 and Vulcan Centaur aren't the only rockets Amazon is depending on to build its broadband constellation. Jeff Bezos' company has also booked rides on ULA's Atlas V rocket, Blue Origin's New Glenn and SpaceX's Falcon 9 .

Vulcan will be grounded for a while as ULA investigates the Nov. 15 failure and works to fix whatever caused it. And New Glenn hasn't flown since April, when the rocket failed to deliver AST SpaceMobile's BlueBird 7 satellite to the proper orbit. New Glenn's return to flight was further complicated on May 28, when the rocket exploded during a routine prelaunch test.

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The Ariane 6, the successor to Arianespace's Ariane 5 heavy lifter, debuted in July 2024 and has nine launches under its belt to date. All of them have been successful except that maiden mission, which was a partial failure.

Monday's mission will be the fourth Amazon Leo flight for the Ariane 6, following launches in February, April and June of this year.