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On Nov. 22, 1989, the space shuttle Discovery launched on the secret mission STS-33 for the U.S. military. It lifted off from Kennedy Space Center and up into the dark of night.

This was the third nighttime launch of the shuttle program and the 32nd shuttle mission overall. Discovery had five astronauts on board. Their mission was to deploy a classified payload for the U.S. Department of Defense. NASA and the military launched several secretive shuttle missions to deploy military satellites .

The satellite that launched with STS-33 is believed to be a type of spy satellite called Magnum. But exactly what Magnum was doing in orbit remains classified.

NASA's space shuttle Discovery launches on the classified STS-33 mission for the U.S. military on Nov. 22, 1989. (Image credit: NASA)

Why it mattered

From its start, the Space Transportation System, better known as the space shuttle, was a compromise between meeting civilian and military needs. NASA saw the vehicle as a means of supporting science research, establishing an on-orbit economy (servicing commercial satellites and flying company payloads) and ultimately, assembling the parts for a space station.

The Department of Defense saw the shuttle as an asset to deploying and retrieving reconnaissance satellites, among other projects, some of them classified. It was not until the loss of the space shuttle Challenger, that it was decided that the shuttle would only be used by the military when it was key to national security. Other needs would be met by expendable launch vehicles (ELVs).



As an aside, the STS-33 astronauts also spent Thanksgiving in space during this mission. But the holiday was off to a crappy start when the shuttle's toilet broke first thing in the morning. After spending most of the day fixing it, they got to enjoy their Thanksgiving turkey together.

Want more space history? Check out our full On This Day In Space Story archive and watch our On This Day In Space videos on YouTube .

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