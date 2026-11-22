On this day in space! Nov.22, 1989: NASA launches space shuttle Discovery on classified STS-33 mission for the US military
STS-33 was the fifth mission dedicated to the Department of Defense.
On Nov. 22, 1989, the space shuttle Discovery launched on the secret mission STS-33 for the U.S. military. It lifted off from Kennedy Space Center and up into the dark of night.
This was the third nighttime launch of the shuttle program and the 32nd shuttle mission overall. Discovery had five astronauts on board. Their mission was to deploy a classified payload for the U.S. Department of Defense. NASA and the military launched several secretive shuttle missions to deploy military satellites.
The satellite that launched with STS-33 is believed to be a type of spy satellite called Magnum. But exactly what Magnum was doing in orbit remains classified.
Why it mattered
From its start, the Space Transportation System, better known as the space shuttle, was a compromise between meeting civilian and military needs. NASA saw the vehicle as a means of supporting science research, establishing an on-orbit economy (servicing commercial satellites and flying company payloads) and ultimately, assembling the parts for a space station.
The Department of Defense saw the shuttle as an asset to deploying and retrieving reconnaissance satellites, among other projects, some of them classified. It was not until the loss of the space shuttle Challenger, that it was decided that the shuttle would only be used by the military when it was key to national security. Other needs would be met by expendable launch vehicles (ELVs).
As an aside, the STS-33 astronauts also spent Thanksgiving in space during this mission. But the holiday was off to a crappy start when the shuttle's toilet broke first thing in the morning. After spending most of the day fixing it, they got to enjoy their Thanksgiving turkey together.
Want more space history? Check out our full On This Day In Space Story archive and watch our On This Day In Space videos on YouTube.
Hanneke Weitering is a multimedia journalist in the Pacific Northwest reporting on the future of aviation at FutureFlight.aero and Aviation International News and was previously the Editor for Spaceflight and Astronomy news here at Space.com. As an editor with over 10 years of experience in science journalism she has previously written for Scholastic Classroom Magazines, MedPage Today and The Joint Institute for Computational Sciences at Oak Ridge National Laboratory. After studying physics at the University of Tennessee in her hometown of Knoxville, she earned her graduate degree in Science, Health and Environmental Reporting (SHERP) from New York University. Hanneke joined the Space.com team in 2016 as a staff writer and producer, covering topics including spaceflight and astronomy. She currently lives in Seattle, home of the Space Needle, with her cat and two snakes. In her spare time, Hanneke enjoys exploring the Rocky Mountains, basking in nature and looking for dark skies to gaze at the cosmos.
- Robert Z. Pearlman collectSPACE.com Editor, Space.com Contributor
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