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Avengers: Doomsday | Final Trailer | In Theaters December 18 - YouTube Watch On

The final trailer for Avengers: Doomsday just landed, and it finally puts the spotlight on our boy Steve Rogers.

Avengers: Doomsday has been promising the scale and excitement the MCU has often been lacking since the Infinity Saga. Previous trailers played it safe, mostly setting up the conflict and introducing Victor Von Doom. Now it’s time for one last explosive look at the film before it tries to conquer cinemas next month.

Disney and Marvel Studios have just released a "final trailer" that puts the focus back on Steve Rogers — no longer Captain America but still ready to use Mjolnir — and Thor as the veterans leading the New Avengers, former colleagues, the Fantastic Four, and even Fox's X-Men (after some first-encounter fights, of course) against Doom and his followers.

A few dodgy CG shots aside, it looks grand, and if you're a big X-Men fan, it's hard not to get goosebumps when Cyclops (James Marsden) finally gets to say the thing.

The multiverse-spanning story is still largely kept a secret in this trailer, but at least we get a better sense of what the emotional stakes are for Rogers and how all these heroes can realistically work together against the greatest threat they've faced so far (even if most of them won't get more than a few lines).

As for Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, this isn't his trailer, but the mysterious Latverian witches — who have fueled many theories online for months — are finally seen in motion.

Doom has, however, received a simple but evocative poster that mirrors one of the original Iron Man ones. Even though Marvel Studios' honcho, Kevin Feige, has shot down the theory that this Victor Von Doom is a Tony Stark variant , you can't stop marketing from doing the obvious things, it seems. We won't complain.

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(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Avengers: Doomsday won't fix all of the Multiverse Saga's shortcomings, but at the very least, it looks like a proper fun time with more toys being mashed together than ever before and proper stakes.

Right before Christmas, it's hard to resist such a pitch.