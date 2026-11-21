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Following the sad news of Sir Patrick Stewart's passing , there's been no shortage of discussion about his best moments as Captain Jean-Luc Picard . "The Inner Light"'s life in 25 minutes is a strong contender, as are the courtroom grandstanding in "The Measure of a Man" and his insistence (under extreme torture) that "there are four lights!" in "Chain of Command". But for this writer's money, it's hard to look past a nine-minute sequence in "Star Trek: First Contact", which turns 30 this weekend.

With the Borg overrunning the newly launched USS Enterprise-E, Picard — who has long-standing beef with the Collective, following his assimilation in classic "The Next Generation" story " The Best of Both Worlds " — orders his crew to fight the cybernetic nasties hand-to-hand if required, defying their pleas to activate the ship's self-destruct system and retreat. He even calls Worf — not a man renowned for dodging a fight — a coward, prompting the Klingon to respond that, "If you were any other man, I would kill you where you stand." Ouch.

But following some impassioned talk about making the Borg "pay for what they've done", he's finally talked down from his rage by 21st-century stowaway Lily Sloane (Alfre Woodard). She points out that his Moby-Dick-esque obsession is on the verge of going full Ahab, and he eventually sees sense, issuing the order to abandon the Enterprise and destroy the hive.

It's a masterclass showcasing the ever-brilliant Stewart's impressive range, as the out-of-control captain's rarely seen temper reaches fever pitch, before normal service is resumed. His subsequent apology to Worf — "As a matter of fact, I think you're the bravest man I've ever known" — is simply perfect.

And just as the franchise's zenith, "The Wrath of Khan", is built around Kirk and Khan's decades-old feud, "First Contact" is precision engineered to get the most out of Jean-Luc. This was the right "Star Trek" at the right time, a film that put "TNG"'s greatest villains on a collision course with the origins of Starfleet. It's not quite "Khan", of course — what is? — but it deserves to be mentioned in the same breath.

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In 1996, the "odd numbers bad, even numbers good" rule of "Trek" films still, more or less, rang true. 1994's "Generations", rushed out a few months after " The Next Generation " ended its seven-year run on TV, had done decent business, but the seventh movie's convoluted "passing the baton" storyline had left many fans cold. Now, however, with Kirk killed off, it was time for Picard and his crew to explore the big-screen frontier alone.

William Shatner actually pitched a resurrection storyline for Kirk, but "Trek" executive producer/overlord Rick Berman ruled that it was a little too soon to bring the good captain back. Instead, he hired "Generations" scripters and "TNG"/"Deep Space Nine" writers' room regulars Brannon Braga and Ronald D. Moore to craft an eighth movie capable of living up to its even-numbered predecessors.

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While "Generations" had been written to an extremely restrictive brief, Braga and Moore were given much more freedom the second time out. Berman was keen on a time-travel storyline while Braga lobbied for the fan-favorite Borg, and early on they explored the idea of taking the Collective back to Renaissance Italy. These plans were abandoned when Stewart vetoed the idea of wearing tights.

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They eventually zeroed in on April 5, 2063 , the date Zefram Cochrane (a character who'd previously appeared in Original Series episode "Metamorphosis") made humanity's first warp flight and put Earth on the radar of a passing Vulcan ship.

"We landed on the idea of what I called the 'Star Trek' nativity scene — the birth of 'Star Trek'," Braga said in "The Fifty-Year Mission" by Mark A Altman and Edward Gross.

"The three wise Vulcans who arrive on Earth and step out of their ship for our first contact with an extraterrestrial species. And the Borg were going to prevent that from happening, which really struck a bullseye for me, because it would allow non-'Star Trek' people to understand why 'Star Trek' matters by putting the crew and the Borg back in that time frame. I thought it would appeal to a larger audience. 'Star Trek' itself was at stake, and that was super cool to me."

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Paramount reportedly flirted with big-name directors like Ridley Scott (" Alien ", " Blade Runner ") and John McTiernan ("Predator", "Die Hard"), before settling on Jonathan Frakes. Although this would be Frakes' first movie, the man best known for playing Commander Riker had directed numerous "Trek" episodes. Berman believed that an understanding of the franchise's DNA was more important than big-screen experience.

The film wastes little time on exposition for "Trek" newbies, with just a short dream sequence to explain away Picard's history with the Borg. With a single Borg Cube on course for Earth, the Federation fleet mobilizes to fight them off. They're getting their asses well and truly kicked, too, until the Enterprise warps into the battle.

The Cube is ultimately destroyed but still manages to dispatch a Sphere, which uses chronometric particles to travel back to 2063 in order to assimilate Earth in the past. Picard has no choice but to follow them back to "repair whatever damage they've done".

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They arrive in a post-World War III Montana, where Cochrane has constructed his prototype faster-than-light vessel, the Phoenix. Played by "Babe" star James Cromwell (who'd already guest-starred in a trio of "TNG" episodes), Cochrane is some way from the man future history has remembered: a hard-drinking womanizer more motivated by potential riches than the betterment of mankind. A man uncomfortable with the idea that a high school will one day bear his name.

But as some of the crew work to repair the damage caused by the Sphere's bombing raid, there are bigger problems in orbit. Borg survivors have beamed on board the Enterprise and started assimilating the vessel and its crew.

Initial drafts of the script saw Riker leading the ship-based resistance while Picard remained on Earth, but — at Stewart's request — Braga and Moore flipped things round to bring the captain face-to-face with his nemesis. It proved to be a really smart move, as Stewart got to ditch his new-look Starfleet uniform and run around the Enterprise as a full-on action hero in a John McClane-style vest.

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These Borg had been given a multiplex upgrade, with massively improved prosthetics and new extendable tendrils that injected nanoprobes to assimilate a victim from within. Frakes played up the horror aspects of the Collective, portraying them as a horde of mindless cybernetic zombies, while using "Alien" and " Aliens " as inspiration.

"[Ridley Scott and James Cameron] made it clear that when it comes to villains, the more that's suggested, the scarier they are," Frakes explained. "I tried to get that with the Borg."

The biggest change came at the head of the organization, where — at the suggestion of Paramount executive Jonathan Dolgen — "First Contact" introduced a previously unseen Borg Queen (brilliantly played by Alice Krige) to act as spokesperson for the Collective.

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Bringing a singular entity to a civilisation built on the notion that there's no "I" in "team" was a controversial move, but it made perfect dramatic sense. Indeed, a legion of drones would have little chance of seducing Data, even if it was just for 0.68 seconds.

"We wrestled with it quite a bit before we committed to [the Borg Queen's] character," Moore told Syfy Wire , "because it was a choice that was also antithetical to the idea of the Borg. The whole concept of these villains was that they were a collection, and that there were no individuals. And that's what made them the faceless, implacable 'resistance is futile' enemy. But it also limited how to deal with them dramatically because it meant that any scenes you always had to deal with this sort of collective voice. We decided that the story would be better if we had some individual to deal with."

The Queen was also granted one of the greatest entrances in sci-fi history, as her head and torso were lowered into a robot body with a bit of help from Industrial Light & Magic.

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The Starfleet armada's assault on the Borg was similarly impressive and effectively a test run for "The Phantom Menace", as ILM's visual effects supervisor John Knoll pioneered the CG effects pipeline that would later become pivotal to the "Star Wars" prequels. It was also a brilliant excuse to introduce several new starship designs to the "Trek" canon.

They're standout moments in a film that made the most of its comparatively puny budget of $45 million (reported). (For comparison, " Independence Day ", which was released the same year — and also featured Brent Spiner — cost closer to $75 million.)

As Moore later recalled in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter , "Paramount had their formula. They said that 'Star Trek' movies only make this amount of money. So, therefore, you can only have this amount of budget to make it. And, at that point, we were still — just like on the TV show — counting phaser beam effects shots [to keep the price down]."

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The studio needn't have worried. "First Contact" was a huge hit with fans and became one of the franchise's highest-grossing films at the box office. Borg mythology introduced here (including the Queen) would become a mainstay on "Star Trek: Voyager", while Jean-Luc would get to face his cybernetic white whale again in "Picard" — though the incomparable Stewart arguably never again had another "Trek" scene to rival the ones he had here.

"Fortunately it happened to be a wonderful script, and my job was not to screw it up," said Frakes. "It also holds up as a movie that just happens to be a 'Star Trek' movie, which we were all hoping would be the case."

'Star Trek: First Contact' is available to stream on Paramount+ in the US and the UK.