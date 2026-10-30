The world mourns the passing of 'Star Trek's' Patrick Stewart with a galaxy of tearful tributes

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As we all begin to absorb the bitter news of Patrick Stewart's death at the age of 86, a flood of personal tributes are pouring in, reflecting this global treasure's wonderful life lived with a dignity and bravado that few mortals possess.

We’re getting just a hint of what Patrick Stewart meant to those who worked with him or knew him throughout his stellar career. Whether on stage with the Royal Shakespeare Company, on TV as the dashing Captain Jean-Luc Picard in " Star Trek: The Next Generation ," and in Hollywood spectacles like 1984's "Dune," four " Star Trek " feature films, and the many "X-Men" movies in which he portrayed Professor Charles Xavier, Stewart was always the consummate professional. His final screen performance arrives on Dec. 18 with "Avengers: Doomsday" where he’ll present his Charles Xavier character once more.

"Before everything else, Patrick was defined by being born and bred in Yorkshire, the proud county in the north of England which he loved to the end," Ian McKellen wrote on Instagram of his "X-Men" co-star and friend. "You could hear it in his accented voice and in the stern honesty with which he told you what he thought and felt. Yorkshiremen have no truck with half-truths or avoidance of big issues. He wore his heart on his sleeve, which made him a man to rely on, to admire and, in my case, love."

Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellan in 2000's "X-Men." (Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

William Shatner , a fellow Enterprise captain, offered his profound sense of loss on Stewart's passing. The legends shared the screen in 1994's "Star Trek: Generations."

"What a heartbreaking week it has been. Sir Patrick Stewart was a friend, a colleague, and a magnificent actor," Shatner posted on Facebook . "From the stage to the bridge of the Enterprise, he brought intelligence, grace, and a deep sense of humanity to everything he did. Captain Picard stood for the best of us, and so did the man who played him. I was filled with affection and admiration for him and his work. My heart goes out to Sunny and his family. He will be deeply missed."

Patrick Stewart and William Shatner star in 1994's "Star Trek: Generations." (Image credit: Paramount)

Akiva Goldsman, co-creator of Paramount+'s " Star Trek: Picard " and "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," delivered a sorrowful message in the aftermath of Stewart's death

"Patrick was not only a true lion of the profession, he was the rarest of alchemists, one who could literally turn the written word into flesh and blood," Goldsman wrote. "Patrick was kind, strong, fiercely intelligent, collaborative, vulnerable and wise. His Captain Jean-Luc Picard permanently expanded the universe of 'Star Trek' without measure. He will be deeply missed by this one fan and by so many more."

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Stewart's "Star Trek: The Next Generation" family shared their grief and offered up poignant words to try to describe what effect he had on their lives and profession.

"There's no one on this planet that I have acted with or directed more often than my late great friend Patrick Stewart," revealed actor and director Jonathan Frakes , who co-starred for over 35 years with Stewart as Commander Will Riker, in a touching statement. "He will be with me forever. May he rest in Peace."

Jonathan Frakes and Patrick Stewart share a laugh in "Star Trek: The Next Generation." (Image credit: Paramount)

Finally, Marina Sirtis posted a teary-eyed video in which she explained how much of an impact Stewart had on her life during their time together on "The Next Generation" series and films, in which she portrayed Counselor Deanna Troi beside him.