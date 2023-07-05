'Star Trek: Picard - The Final Season' warps onto home video with exclusives and extras

Make it so.

After a moderately satisfying but slightly polarizing third and last season, Paramount+'s "Star Trek: Picard - The Final Season" is beaming directly onto home video with its Blu-ray, DVD, and limited-edition Blu-ray SteelBook release on September 5, 2023 from Paramount Home Entertainment.

Back in January 23, 2000, "Star Trek: Picard" arrived on what was then called CBS All Access, later to be renamed Paramount+. Season 3 ended its own run on April 20, 2023 with the final episode, "The Last Generation" with a stellar cast of Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard, LeVar Burton as Geordi La Forge, Michael Dorn as Worf, Jonathan Frakes as Will Riker, Gates McFadden as Dr. Beverly Crusher, Michelle Hurd as Raffi Musiker, Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi, Brent Spiner as Commander Data, Ed Speleers as Jack Crusher, and Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine.

Three different "Star Trek: Picard - The Final Season" sets. (Image credit: Paramount Home Entertainment)

"Star Trek: Picard - The Final Season," soon launching on home video, is packed with a voluminous amount of exclusive bonus material and special features such as never-seen footage and revealing audio commentaries on certain episodes, a blooper reel, deleted scenes, featurettes exploring "Picard's" creation and the grand rebuilding of the starship Enterprise-D, and an illuminating Q&A panel discussion with key members of the series' cast and crew.

Here's the official description:

"Hailed as 'thrilling' and 'a show worth watching — and celebrating,' "Star Trek: Picard - The Final Season" reunites four-time Emmy Award nominee Sir Patrick Stewart as Captain Jean-Luc Picard and "Star Trek: The Next Generation" crew in this final adventure where he is set on a collision course with the legacy of his past and explosive, new revelations that will alter the fate of the Federation forever. "Star Trek: Picard – The Final Season" includes over 2.5 hours of special features, including behind-the-scenes featurettes with the cast and crew, a hilarious gag reel, and never-before-seen deleted scenes."

Contents of the "Star Trek: The Picard Legacy Collection" box set. (Image credit: Paramount Home Entertainment)

In addition to "The Final Season's" impending offering on Blu-ray, DVD, and limited edition Steelbook on September 5, 2023, Paramount Home Entertainment will deliver "Star Trek: Picard – The Complete Series," which will be loaded with all three seasons of "Picard" and over 7 hours of bonus features.

Then if that's still not enough Picard to satiate fans, the 54-disc Blu-ray behemoth called "Star Trek: The Picard Legacy Collection" arrives on October 17, stuffed with seven seasons of "Star Trek: The Next Generation," remastered editions of "Star Trek: Generations," "Star Trek: First Contact," "Star Trek: Insurrection," and "Star Trek: Nemesis," and all three seasons of "Star Trek: Picard." Whew!