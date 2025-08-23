Jupiter quiz: Think you know about the Jovian gas giant?
This quiz will challenge your knowledge of Jupiter's features, moons, and the missions that have dared to get close.
Brace yourself for a journey to the largest planet in our solar system — Jupiter, the mighty gas giant that reigns supreme with its swirling storms and colossal size.
Its atmosphere is a chaotic ballet of clouds, lightning, and powerful jet streams. Beneath those colorful bands lies a world of crushing pressure. Jupiter doesn’t just dominate in size — it dominates in drama.
Add in Jupiter’s intense magnetic field and radiation belts, and you’ve got a planet that’s as complex as it is colossal.
This quiz will test your knowledge of its moons, mysteries, and mesmerizing features. Whether you're a seasoned space buff or just dipping your toes into the cosmos, Jupiter is sure to impress.
Try it out below and see how well you score!
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.
Kenna Hughes-Castleberry is the Content Manager at Space.com. Formerly, she was the Science Communicator at JILA, a physics research institute. Kenna is also a freelance science journalist. Her beats include quantum technology, AI, animal intelligence, corvids, and cephalopods.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.