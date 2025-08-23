Jupiter quiz: Think you know about the Jovian gas giant?

A close up image of Jupiter in space

Brace yourself for a journey to the largest planet in our solar system — Jupiter, the mighty gas giant that reigns supreme with its swirling storms and colossal size.

Its atmosphere is a chaotic ballet of clouds, lightning, and powerful jet streams. Beneath those colorful bands lies a world of crushing pressure. Jupiter doesn’t just dominate in size — it dominates in drama.

Add in Jupiter’s intense magnetic field and radiation belts, and you’ve got a planet that’s as complex as it is colossal.

This quiz will test your knowledge of its moons, mysteries, and mesmerizing features. Whether you're a seasoned space buff or just dipping your toes into the cosmos, Jupiter is sure to impress.

Try it out below and see how well you score!