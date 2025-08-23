NASA will announce its new astronaut class in September

Astronauts and then-astronaut candidates from NASA and the Canadian Space Agency pose for a photograph in front of NASA’s Artemis 1 Space Launch System and Orion spacecraft atop the mobile launcher on the pad at Launch Complex 39B on Aug. 28, 2022.

NASA will announce its new astronaut class next month, and you'll be able to watch the unveiling live.

The 2025 class of NASA astronaut candidates will be announced Sept. 22 during a livestreamed event at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston that begins at 12:30 p.m. EDT (1630 GMT; 11:30 a.m. local time in Houston).

You can catch coverage of the event on NASA+, Netflix, Amazon Prime, NASA's YouTube channel, and the agency's X account. Space.com will also simulcast the event, if NASA makes its stream available.

The selectees were narrowed down from a field of 8,000 applicants. The new astronaut candidates will next undergo roughly two years of training at NASA before being certified as full astronauts, eligible for future missions.

NASA also plans to host several media briefings on Sept. 23 and Sept. 24 to discuss the Artemis 2 mission that will send four astronauts around the moon no earlier than April 2026. These events will stream live on NASA's YouTube channel and X account (as well as at Space.com , if possible).

On board Artemis 2 will be NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman (commander), Victor Glover (pilot) and Christina Koch (mission specialist), and Canadian Space Agency astronaut and mission specialist Jeremy Hansen . Glover will be the first Black astronaut ever to fly a moon mission, while Koch will be the first woman and Hansen the first non-American.

Here are the scheduled briefings for Artemis 2:

Tuesday, Sept. 23:

11 a.m. EDT (10 a.m. local time, 1500 GMT): Mission overview briefing with the following participants

Lakiesha Hawkins, acting deputy associate administrator, Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate, NASA Headquarters

Charlie Blackwell-Thompson, Artemis launch director, NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida

Judd Frieling, lead Artemis 2 ascent flight director, NASA Johnson

Jeff Radigan, lead Artemis 2 flight director, NASA Johnson

Rick Henfling, lead Artemis 2 entry flight director, NASA Johnson

Daniel Florez, test director, Exploration Ground Systems, NASA Kennedy

1 p.m. EDT (12 p.m. local time, 1700 GMT): Artemis 2 science and technology briefing with the following participants:

Matt Ramsey, Artemis 2 mission manager, NASA Headquarters

Debbie Korth, deputy Orion Program manager, NASA Johnson

Jacob Bleacher, manager, Science, Technology Utilization, and Integration, Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate, NASA Headquarters

Mark Clampin, acting deputy associate administrator, Science Mission Directorate, NASA Headquarters

Wednesday, Sept. 24

10 a.m. EDT (12 p.m. local time, 1400 GMT): Artemis 2 crew news conference featuring: