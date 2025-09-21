Watch NASA announce its new astronaut class and discuss the Artemis 2 moon mission this week

Astronauts and then-astronaut candidates from NASA and the Canadian Space Agency pose for a photograph in front of NASA's Artemis 1 Space Launch System and Orion spacecraft atop the mobile launcher on the pad at Launch Complex 39B on Aug. 28, 2022.

NASA will announce its new astronaut class and discuss its upcoming Artemis 2 moon mission this week, and you can watch the events live.

The action starts on Monday (Sept. 22), when the agency will unveil its 2025 astronaut class. These candidates, selected from a pool of 8,000 applicants, will undergo two years of training and then become eligible for missions to the International Space Station , the moon or Mars .

And speaking of the moon : NASA will hold online events on both Tuesday (Sept. 23) and Wednesday (Sept. 24) to discuss the Artemis 2 mission, which will launch four astronauts on a journey around the moon in early 2026, if all goes to plan.

You'll be able to watch all of it live here at Space.com courtesy of NASA, or directly via the space agency . Here's a brief rundown of the events:

Monday, Sept. 22

12:30 p.m EDT (1630 GMT): 2025 astronaut candidate selection ceremony

Tuesday, Sept. 23

10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT): Artemis 2 mission overview briefing.

Participants will be:

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Lakiesha Hawkins, acting deputy associate administrator, Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate, NASA Headquarters

Charlie Blackwell-Thompson, Artemis launch director, NASA's Kennedy Space Center (KSC) in Florida

Judd Frieling, lead Artemis 2 ascent flight director, NASA's Johnson Space Center (JSC) in Houston

Jeff Radigan, lead Artemis 2 flight director, JSC

Rick Henfling, lead Artemis II entry flight director, JSC

Daniel Florez, test director, Exploration Ground Systems, KSC

12 p.m. EDT (1600 GMT): Artemis 2 science and technology briefing, with the following participants:

Matt Ramsey, Artemis 2 mission manager, NASA Headquarters

Debbie Korth, deputy Orion Program manager, JSC

Jacob Bleacher, manager, Science, Technology Utilization, and Integration, Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate, NASA Headquarters

Mark Clampin, acting deputy associate administrator, Science Mission Directorate, NASA Headquarters

Wednesday, Sept. 24

10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT): Artemis 2 crew news conference, featuring: