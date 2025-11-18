NASA will unveil new images of interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS on Nov. 19. Here's how to watch live

NASA Shares Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Images - YouTube Watch On

NASA will reveal new imagery of the interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS on Wednesday (Nov. 19), and you can watch it live.

The 3I/ATLAS photos, which were "collected by a number of the agency's missions," according to a statement NASA posted on Monday afternoon (Nov. 17), will be unveiled during a press conference on Wednesday at 3 p.m. EST (2000 GMT).

You can watch the event live here at Space.com, courtesy of NASA, or directly via the agency.

A Hubble Space Telescope image of the interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS, captured on July 21, 2025, when the comet was 277 million miles (446 million kilometers) from Earth. (Image credit: NASA/ESA/David Jewitt (UCLA)/ Image Processing: Joseph DePasquale (STScI))

The briefing participants are:

NASA Associate Administrator Amit Kshatriya

Nicky Fox, associate administrator, NASA's Science Mission Directorate

Shawn Domagal-Goldman, acting director, NASA's Astrophysics Division

Tom Statler, NASA lead scientist for solar system small bodies

Comet 3I/ATLAS was discovered on July 1 of this year by the ATLAS (Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System) observatory, which is funded by NASA.

It's the third interstellar comet ever discovered in our solar system , after 1I/'Oumuamua and 2I/Borisov , which were spotted in October 2017 and August 2019, respectively.

On Oct. 29, 3I/ATLAS made its closest approach to the sun , a milestone known as perihelion; it came within about 130 million miles (210 million kilometers) of our star. The new imagery may highlight increased cometary activity caused by this solar passage, though NASA's brief release doesn't tease that possibility.

"Assets within NASA's science missions give the United States the unique capability to observe 3I/ATLAS almost the entire time it passes through our celestial neighborhood, and study — with complementary scientific instruments and from different directions — how the comet behaves," NASA officials said in the statement. "These assets include both spacecraft across the solar system , as well as ground-based observatories."