'Star Trek: Voyager - Across The Unknown' will turn Voyager's seven-year journey into a rogue-lite survival game (video)

We did not have a new Star Trek: Voyager game on our 2025 bingo card, but here one is nonetheless, and we couldn't be more excited.

"Star Trek: Voyager" left the airwaves back in 2001 after seven seasons, but left an indelible mark on the "Star Trek" Universe with its first-ever female captain, Kathryn Janeway (Kate Mulgrew), taking the honored center seat. Over seven seasons, our intrepid captain guided her Intrepid-class Federation starship back to the Alpha Quadrant after being stuck out in the Delta Quadrant over 70,000 light-years from Earth.

Now, in a new teaser trailer released this week at gamescom 2025 in Germany, Voyager fans can relive the infamous journey of Janeway's vintage "Star Trek" adventure in a new video game, designated "Star Trek: Voyager - Across the Unknown."

Conceived by gaming publisher Daedalic Entertainment and developer gameXcite, this unexpected spacefaring title will take Earthbound participants over to the remote Delta Quadrant for a single-player survival strategy odyssey on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S consoles.

Per the official press release, players will "shape both the fate of the crew and the configuration of the USS Voyager itself" as they take control of the starship's valiant crew while assuming full responsibility for the Voyager as you factor in resource management, make tough decisions, choose repairs, and navigate your way home to our solar system hopefully with all hands still on deck.

It looks like it's taking a lot of inspiration from games like FTL — one of our favorite space strategy games of all time — with rogue-like elements ensuring that no two runs will play out the same. Our hype levels have been set to maximum for this one.

"Star Trek: Voyager - Across the Unknown" is available for pre-order on Steam. The game has no release date yet, but we’ll keep you informed! Since 2026 is the 60th anniversary of "Star Trek," that would seem a most appropriate unveiling moment.

In the meantime, it might be a good idea to rewatch some of the best Star Trek: Voyager episodes and get some tips from the coffee-swilling captain herself.