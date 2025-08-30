New 'Jump Space' trailer blasts off with intense interstellar action ahead of September launch (video)

Jump Space (Formerly Jump Ship) - Release Date Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Keepsake Games might have altered the title of its upcoming co-op PvE sci-fi release from "Jump Ship" to "Jump Space," but fan enthusiasm for bopping around the galaxy in a "Helldivers 2" meets "Starfield" type of hybrid amusement remains stratospheric, and we've got a dynamic new release trailer to share straight from last week's gamescom 2025 industry event in Germany.

"Jump Space" arrives on Earth on Sept. 19, 2025 with a reworked title, that, according to Keepsake, enhances and expands "our scope and ambition for what is possible for the future of the game." Gamers got a good taste of the product during the Steam Next Fest June 2025 and those who demo'd or beta tested this fun "Seas of Thieves in Space" diversion seemed very impressed.

Gameplay image from Keepsake Games' "Jump Space." (Image credit: Keepsake Games)

Whether indulging in solo or co-op action, you'll choose from myriad missions that will have you blasting around star systems and planets plundering stashes of weapons, gear, machinery, components, and technology while evading and decimating enemy factions as you strive to attain the ultimate goal of trying to shut down a lethal machine virus. Manage spaceship systems, make crucial upgrades and repairs, or save some energy for some epic zero-G EVA combat.

"We are still so thrilled that so many of you joined for our Next Fest demo," Keepsake wrote back in June in a press release. "Since then, we've been hard at work adding as many additional features and further polish to the early access launch as possible. You can expect improvements to moment-to-moment gameplay, persistent progression, new enemies, new weapons, a new player ship, public server browser, and text chat, just to name a few."

Suitable for up to four players, Keepsake Games' "Jump Space" launches Sept. 19, 2025 in early access for Xbox Series X/S and PC via Steam.