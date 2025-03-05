Sci-fi shooter 'Jump Ship' is nearly here, and it's a chaotic mix of 'Left 4 Dead', 'Sea of Thieves', 'FTL' and Hawaiian pizza (video)

Check out the new trailer for "Jump Ship", the wild co-op sci-fi shooter coming this summer, with a closed beta available right now.

an astronaut on a spaceship holding a slice of pizza
"Jump Ship" is an upcoming co-op sci-fi game complete with Hawaiian pizza (Image credit: Keepsake Games)

Shaping up for an Early Access launch sometime this summer, here's the new beta launch trailer for Keepsake Games’ "Jump Ship," an immersive co-op space sim that offers a wide variety of gung-ho cooperative missions, challenges, and objectives, while also giving players the ability to maneuver around the galaxy piloting a number of cool spaceships.

One of the most exciting upcoming space games on our radar, Jump Ship is being described as "Sea of Thieves" in space, but there are some clear influences from other games too. The first-person co-op PVE shooter gives off some serious Left 4 Dead vibes, the ship management is very reminiscent of FTL and the ship combat definitely reminds us of Everspace.

"Jump Ship" will launch in early access this summer for the Xbox Series X|S and PC. In the meantime, you can sign up for the closed beta at the Jump Ship website. Check out the Official Beta launch trailer below for a quick taste of what you can look forward to:

Jump Ship - Beta Launch Trailer - YouTube Jump Ship - Beta Launch Trailer - YouTube
The trailer gives prospective buyers a decent idea of the PvE project's rowdy tone and scope as daring explorers navigate via the game’s mission zones completing tasks, making necessary repairs, conducting modifications, embarking on spacewalks, blasting into intense enemy combat clashes, or putting boots on the ground to survey strange alien landscapes.

"Jump Ship’s" narrative revolves around a nefarious virus that has possessed all manner of machines within the immediate galaxy. Your goal is to lead a team of Atiran adventurers out into the galactic void to pinpoint the nucleus of this threat and halt its endgame by systematically moving through each color-coded mission of varying degrees of danger.

Kick it off in your home base hanger, equip yourself with a worthy craft, and choose the type of mission for you and your colleagues to advance through during "Jump Ship’s" overarching storyline. Flying your favorite spacecraft is as simple as plopping down in the captain’s chair to engage in some hairy dogfights and clandestine patrols over strange worlds or the inky cosmic blackness as the gameplay shifts from a standard FPS to a third-person perspective.

A spaceship soars through an alien landscape

Pilot your craft like the true space ace you are in "Jump Ship" (Image credit: Keepsake Games)

Control panels on your flagship spacecraft allow you to determine how certain systems and functions will operate depending on the type of mission parameters.

Keepsake Games' developers have noted that players are keen on some sort of single-player function that will be enhanced with AI-led NPCs in case you’re short on sci-fi gaming friends, but this might not be initially engineered into the Early Access launch, despite the player requirements being stated as 1-4 persons.

There’s a colorful playfulness and "Guardians of the Galaxy"-like chaos on display here which could make this upcoming sci-fi PvE shooter well worth watching out for as the weather turns warmer!

Jeff Spry
Jeff Spry
Contributing Writer

Jeff Spry is an award-winning screenwriter and veteran freelance journalist covering TV, movies, video games, books, and comics. His work has appeared at SYFY Wire, Inverse, Collider, Bleeding Cool and elsewhere. Jeff lives in beautiful Bend, Oregon amid the ponderosa pines, classic muscle cars, a crypt of collector horror comics, and two loyal English Setters.

