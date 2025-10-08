Now is your last chance to save 30% on the Lego Star Wars Grogu with Hover Pram set, ahead of next year's The Mandalorian movie, as Prime Day in October is ending today.

Save 30% and get the lowest price we've seen on the Lego Star Wars Grogu with Hover Pram set when you grab it on Amazon.

While this may be your last chance to save this big on this set, we think it's worth getting, as we gave it four stars in our review. Grogu, or Baby Yoda, has a movable head, ears, and arms and the set comes with neat features like his silver ball and a frog. We also rate this set as one of the best Lego Star Wars sets on the market. If you're looking for more bargains on the last day of October Prime Day, we recommend scrolling through our Prime Day hub.

Save 30% Lego Star Wars Grogu with Hover Pram : was $99.99 now $69.99 at Amazon Save 30% and get the lowest price we've seen on an excellent Lego Star Wars set that features 1048 pieces, Grogu, a hoverpram, a buildable frog, a miniature Grogu and a display plaque. Grogu can be placed in the hover pram and he has movable body parts.

Image 1 of 5 The Lego Star Wars Grogu with Hover Pram set is now 30% off for Prime Day in October. (Image credit: Kim Snaith) The Lego Star Wars Grogu with Hover Pram set is now 30% off for Prime Day in October. (Image credit: Kim Snaith) The Lego Star Wars Grogu with Hover Pram set is now 30% off for Prime Day in October. (Image credit: Kim Snaith) The Lego Star Wars Grogu with Hover Pram set is now 30% off for Prime Day in October. (Image credit: Kim Snaith) The Lego Star Wars Grogu with Hover Pram set is now 30% off for Prime Day in October. (Image credit: Future)

There's a lot to like about this set, and there's a reason why we regard it among the best on the market. It comes with 1048 pieces, so there's plenty of building to do. Grogu himself has several moving parts, including the head, ears and arms and his hands are designed to grip onto objects. The set also comes with a display plaque and a minifigure of Grogu, too. Grogu and the pram are two separate builds and you also get a frog and a silver ball for Grogu to play with. This set is ideal for both play and display.

It's important to remember that if you like the look of this deal, as we do, you'll have to act soon, as Prime Day in October, known as Big Deal Days, is well into the final day, meaning the deals you see today will likely be gone tomorrow. If you need a one-stop shop of the best deals across the sales event, check out our Prime Day deals hub.

Key features: 1048 pieces, movable body parts, a display plaque, Grogu minifigure, buildable frog and silver ball extras, both a play and display set.

Product launched: 2025

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Price history: Before today's deal, the lowest price we had seen was around the $80 mark. It usually retails for full price, at $99.99, which makes today's deal great value.

Price comparison: Amazon: $69.99 | Walmart: $89.99 | Lego: $99.99

Space: ★★★★

Featured in guides: Best Lego Star Wars sets

✅ Buy it if: You're a fan of The Mandalorian or Baby Yoda, as this is comfortably the best set for fans on the market.

❌ Don't buy it if: You're a collector looking for your next big investment, in which case, the 7541-piece UCS Millennium Falcon is currently $100 at Walmart.

Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.