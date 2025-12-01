"Stunning Lego recreation of one of Star Wars' coolest ships" is £160 off with this UK Cyber Monday deal

Whatever you may think of Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, there's no denying that the opening sequence, a massive space battle over Coruscant, is just the coolest. Now, our folks and friends across the pond can thank their lucky stars for this UK-only Cyber Monday Lego deal. Save £160 on an awesome Lego recreation of that scene's iconic Venator-class Republic Attack Cruisers.

You can get the Lego Star Wars Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser on sale right now at Argos for £400.

We think it's one of the best Star Wars sets and, at over a metre in length, it's certainly one of the biggest. Reviewing the Star Wars Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser, our expert Ian Stokes called it "A simply stunning addition to the Lego Star Wars roster, and one of the best UCS sets to come out in quite some time", and that still stands.

You'll need some serious arm strength to swoosh it around, and one heck of a big room, but this amazing set is a beautifully detailed recreation of the Venator. If you're a fan of Star Wars' Clone Wars era, it's a must-buy at a massive £160 off. And, at Argos, you have the choice of collection or free delivery.