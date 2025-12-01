"Stunning Lego recreation of one of Star Wars' coolest ships" is £160 off with this UK Cyber Monday deal

Love Star Wars' Clone Wars era? Save nearly £160 on this massive, 5,000+ piece Lego Star Wars UCS Venator starship with this amazing UK Cyber Monday Lego Deal.

This massive Lego Star Wars UCS Venator set needs its own table. (Image credit: Future / Ian Stokes)

Whatever you may think of Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, there's no denying that the opening sequence, a massive space battle over Coruscant, is just the coolest. Now, our folks and friends across the pond can thank their lucky stars for this UK-only Cyber Monday Lego deal. Save £160 on an awesome Lego recreation of that scene's iconic Venator-class Republic Attack Cruisers.

You can get the Lego Star Wars Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser on sale right now at Argos for £400.

You'll need some serious arm strength to swoosh it around, and one heck of a big room, but this amazing set is a beautifully detailed recreation of the Venator. If you're a fan of Star Wars' Clone Wars era, it's a must-buy at a massive £160 off. And, at Argos, you have the choice of collection or free delivery.