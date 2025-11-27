Don't get me wrong, I have fond memories of those '80s Lego spaceship models, the ones with the snap-prone astronaut helmets. But there's something genuinely special about this Lego Technic NASA Lunar Roving Vehicle, a near-perfect recreation of a slice of history. And, thanks to Amazon's Black Friday sale, you can save an amazing $66 off this set!

You can get the Lego Technic NASA Lunar Roving Vehicle on sale right now at Amazon for $154.



Aside from just looking cool, this Lego Technic NASA Lunar Roving Vehicle boasts several play-friendly features. You get three equipment sets, faux batteries and you can interact with the various parts of the rover. At 1,913 pieces, it'll take you an afternoon to build it, but it's well worth the effort. We think it's one of the best Lego space sets you can buy.

However, you'll have to hurry, and I'm not just talking about the fact that this deal could end at any time. Lego is about to retire this set, and it's already out of stock in some regions. It's the perfect gift for a space-loving Lego builder, so why not snap it up now and put it away for Christmas?