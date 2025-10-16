The Star Wars logo is one of the most recognizable movie brands of all time. For fans of the best Lego Star Wars sets, Lego collectors, and Star Wars enthusiasts, this 700-piece Lego Star Wars Logo set is a faithful reproduction of the text which first appeared on cinema screens in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope in 1977.

The Star Wars Logo set is the perfect collector's piece for any fan of the biggest movie franchise of all time. Right now at Amazon, it has hit its lowest ever price, discounted by 20% to just $47.99 from the MSRP of $59.99.

Save 20% on the Lego Star Wars Logo set — was $59.99, now $47.99 at Amazon.

Our Lego experts here at Space.com have reviewed practically every Lego Star Wars set available, and in his Star Wars Logo review, Alexander Cox scored this set with an impressive 4 out of 5 stars, and said, "The Star Wars Logo set is an enjoyable build without being too challenging and it really stands out, and is unique to any other Lego Star Wars set."

Alex has a lifelong love of Star Wars, and pulled out all the stops in his review of this set, with a brilliant brick-by-brick time-lapse video of him building the set (you can watch it below).

Lego Star Wars Logo set (75407) is a 700-piece collectable build-and-display Lego set. It can be placed on any flat surface, making it the perfect focal point for any Lego Star Wars collection. There is a wonderful bonus surprise hidden inside the 'T' of Star Wars, which is an inspired extra from the Lego set designer. Read our review of the Lego Star Wars Logo set.

The Star Wars Logo becomes the centre of attention to showcase your Star Wars collection. (Image credit: Future)

There are only 700 pieces in this set, so it is a fairly straightforward build for experienced Lego builders and collectors. The official rating is for 18+ builders; however, younger builders will be perfectly capable of putting this one together.

The Lego Star Wars Logo (75407) set looks stunning as a display item and for displaying your other Star Wars items around. Alex had some criticisms, though, as it doesn't come with minifigures, and some building sequences are a little repetitive.

However, for this price, and for any collector, in my opinion, it’s one of the best Lego Star Wars sets, definitely worth having, as that focal point to your collection.

Key features: 700 pieces, 5 in. (height) x 11.5 in. (length) x 1 in. (width), display plaque hidden inside the ’T’ of Star Wars.

Product launched: April 2025.

Price history: Before this current Lego deal, the best price we've seen was $49.97. As a reasonably new set, the launch price of $59.99 has held fairly steady. So this Amazon Lego deal is the lowest we've ever seen since launch. The price is matched at Walmart, with Lego still selling at full MSRP.

Price comparison: Amazon: $47.99 | Walmart: $47.99 | Lego: $59.99

Reviews consensus: At full price, we scored the Lego Star Wars Logo set with a 4 out of 5-star score, and that's on par with Amazon reviewers and Lego collectors, with an average 4.8 out of 5-star score, and 91% of those being top marks.

✅ Buy it if: You want the iconic Star Wars Logo as the focal point of your Lego Star Wars collection.

❌ Don't buy it if: You're looking for something more challenging, as there are only 700 Lego bricks in this set. The brand new Lego Star Wars Death Star set is a 9,000-piece mega-build, but costs almost $1,000.

