What time is SpaceX's Starship Flight 10 launch on Aug. 24?

SpaceX is counting down toward a weekend launch of its 10th Starship megarocket, the largest rocket on Earth, but if you're hoping to watch the test flight live, you'll need to know when and where to tune in. And for that, space fans, we've got what you need.

The Starship Flight 10 test is currently scheduled to launch on Sunday evening, Aug. 24, at 7:30 p.m. EDT (2300 GMT) from SpaceX's Starbase facility near Boca Chica Beach in South Texas. The launch could actually occur any time in a 60-minute window that opens at that time. It will be 6:30 p.m. CDT (local time) at launch time. You'll be able to watch the launch live on this page, courtesy of SpaceX, on Sunday. Follow our Starship Flight 10 live updates for mission coverage.

Starship Flight 10 is the fourth Starship launch of 2025 by SpaceX, but the company hopes it will be the first successful one of the year. Three previous tests, Flight 7, Flight 8 and Flight 9, each failed after liftoff, and another Starship exploded on a test stand in June. NASA has picked Starship to land the agency's Artemis 3 astronauts on the moon by 2027 and SpaceX hopes to use the rocket to eventually send humans to Mars. But before any of that can happen, the company has to iron out the kinks in the massive reusable rocket — it stands about about 400 feet (122 meters) when fully assembled — and perfect a host of other technologies like in-space rendezvous and refueling, Starship vehicle landing and more. And that's where tests like Flight 10 come in.

What time is SpaceX's Starship Flight 10 launch?

SpaceX is currently targeting no earlier than Sunday, Aug. 24, for the launch of its Starship Flight 10 test flight, with liftoff set for 7:30 p.m. EDT (2330 GMT). SpaceX does have a one-hour window in which to fly the Flight 10 mission, so it is possible that the company could launch Starship anytime between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. EDT (2330-0030 GMT).

There is a possibility that SpaceX is unable to launch Starship on Sunday, either due to weather concerns or technical issues. According to local road closure alerts around SpaceX's Starbase facility, the company does have at least two back up days available on Aug. 25 and Aug. 26, if needed.

Starship's Flight 10 launch follows three failed test flights this year, tests in January, March and May, respectively, and the explosion of a Starship vehicle on the ground in in June led to the loss of the original upper stage vehicle for Flight 10. SpaceX has said it has learned from those failures in the preparations for Sunday's test flight.

Can I watch SpaceX's Starship Flight 10 launch?

Yes, you'll be able to watch SpaceX's Starship Flight 10 test mission launch online. You'll even have your choice of streams to follow.

SpaceX will offer its own Starship launch livestream via the company's X account. It will begin at 7 p.m. EDT (2300 GMT) and will also stream on SpaceX's Flight 10 mission page and the X TV app.

Space.com will simulcast the SpaceX Flight 10 webcast on this page, as well as our homepage and YouTube channel.

If you're interested in a longer livestream, you may want to consider NASASpaceflight's YouTube livestream, which will begin at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) and include live commentary during the prelaunch preparation phase of the flight.

SpaceX Starship Flight 10 - YouTube Watch On

Finally, if you are planning to watch SpaceX's Starship Flight 10 in person, you do have options on where to watch from.

I can say from personal experience that the Cameron County Amphitheater in Isla Blanca Park on South Padre Island offers a clear view of SpaceX's Starship launch site from across the water. Traffic in the final hours before launch can be heavy so plan your travel accordingly. There are also multiple observation points for the public along the shore of nearby Port Isabel, as well. SpaceX does not have an official viewing site for the public or media for Starship launches out of Starbase.

How long is SpaceX's Starship Flight 10?

A diagram showing SpaceX's Flight 10 Starship mission profile. The flight should last just over 1 hour. (Image credit: SpaceX)

From liftoff to splashdown, SpaceX's Starship Flight 10 mission is expected to last just over one hour, but don't expect to see some of the eye-popping rocket landing visuals we've seen in past Starship flights.

There won't be a "Chopsticks" catch of the giant Starship Super Heavy booster on this flight. Instead, SpaceX aims to push the Super Heavy booster with an extreme reentry profile to make a ocean "landing" and splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico. (President Trump has signed an executive order renaming the Gulf of Mexico body of water the Gulf of America.)

"The primary test objectives for the booster will be focused on its landing burn and will use unique engine configurations," SpaceX wrote in a mission overview. "One of the three center engines used for the final phase of landing will be intentionally disabled to gather data on the ability for a backup engine from the middle ring to complete a landing burn." The rocket will then use two center engines for the end of the landing burn over the gulf, before shutting down and sliding into the sea. That should occur about 6 minutes and 40 seconds into the flight.

Swipe to scroll horizontally SpaceX Starship Flight 10 Launch Timeline TIME (Hr:Min:Sec) EVENT Header Cell - Column 2 T-1:15:00 Flight director polls for fueling Row 0 - Cell 2 T-0:53:00 Starship liquid methane loading begins Row 1 - Cell 2 T-0:45:20 Starship liquid oxygen loading begins Row 2 - Cell 2 T-0:41:37 Super Heavy liquid methane loading begins Row 3 - Cell 2 T-0:35:52 Super Heavy liquid oxygen loading begins Row 4 - Cell 2 T-00:19:40 Super Heavy Raptor engine chilldown Row 5 - Cell 2 T-00:3:20 Starship fueling complete Row 6 - Cell 2 T-00:2:50 Super Heavy fueling complete Row 7 - Cell 2 T-00:0:30 Flight Director GO for launch poll Row 8 - Cell 2 T-00:00:10 Flame deflector activation Row 9 - Cell 2 T-00:00:03 Raptor ignition sequence startup Row 10 - Cell 2 T-00:00:00 Liftoff ("Excitement Guaranteed," SpaceX says) Row 11 - Cell 2

Swipe to scroll horizontally Starship Flight 10 Mission Timeline TIME (Hr:Min:Sec) FLIGHT EVENT Header Cell - Column 2 T+00:02 Liftoff Row 0 - Cell 2 T+01:02 Starship/Super Heavy reach Max Q Row 1 - Cell 2 T+02:36 Super Heavy main engine cutoff Row 2 - Cell 2 T+02:38 Hot-staging separation/Starship Raptor engine ignition Row 3 - Cell 2 T+02:48 Super Heavy boostback burn startup Row 4 - Cell 2 T+03:38 Super Heavy boostback burn engine shutdown Row 5 - Cell 2 T+03:40 Hot-stage jettison Row 6 - Cell 2 T+06:20 Super Heavy landing burn startup Row 7 - Cell 2 T+06:40 Super Heavy landing burn shutdown (SPLASHDOWN) Row 8 - Cell 2 T+08:57 Starship engine cutoff Row 9 - Cell 2 T+00:18:27 Payload deploy demo starts Row 10 - Cell 2 T+00:25:32 Payload deploy demo complete Row 11 - Cell 2 T+00:37:48 Starship engine relight demonstration Row 12 - Cell 2 T+00:47:29 Starship reentry Row 13 - Cell 2 T+01:03:15 Starship transonic Row 14 - Cell 2 T+1:04:30 Starship is subsonic Row 15 - Cell 2 T+1:06:14 Landing flip Row 16 - Cell 2 T+1:06:20 Landing burn Row 17 - Cell 2 T+1:06:30 "An exciting landing!" SpaceX says. Row 18 - Cell 2

The bulk of the Flight 10 Starship mission will be performed by the Starship upper stage. As on past flights this year, the vehicle is carrying a set of eight Starlink satellite simulators and will attempt to deploy them in orbit using its novel "Pez dispenser" deployment system. On Flight 9, the payload door did not open as planned and SpaceX was unable to execute the test.

"The Starship upper stage will again target multiple in-space objectives, including the deployment of eight Starlink simulators, similar in size to next-generation Starlink satellites," SpaceX wrote in its mission overview. "The Starlink simulators will be on the same suborbital trajectory as Starship and are expected to demise upon entry. A relight of a single Raptor engine while in space is also planned."

The Starlink deployment demonstration is expected to occur just over 18 minutes into the flight, with the engine relight to follow just before the 38-minute mark.

SpaceX will also test a number of heat shield tile and stress tests for Starship.

"Multiple metallic tile options, including one with active cooling, will test alternative materials for protecting Starship during reentry," SpaceX wrote. "On the sides of the vehicle, functional catch fittings are installed and will test the fittings' thermal and structural performance, along with a section of the tile line receiving a smoothed and tapered edge to address hot spots observed during reentry on Starship's sixth flight test. Starship's reentry profile is designed to intentionally stress the structural limits of the upper stage's rear flaps while at the point of maximum entry dynamic pressure."

About 47 minutes into the flight, Starship Flight 10 should begin its reentry into Earth's atmosphere for a planned "landing" and splashdown in the Indian Ocean. That splashdown is scheduled for abotu 1 hour and 6 minutes after liftoff.

What if Starship Flight 10 can't launch on Aug. 24?

SpaceX conducts a long-duration static fire test with a Starship upper stage on May 12, 2025 ahead of the vehicle's upcoming test flight. (Image credit: SpaceX via X)

While SpaceX is targeting a Sunday evening launch for Starship Flight 10, the company does have options if it is unable to liftoff on Aug. 24.

SpaceX has at least two backup days for Flight 10, according to a public advisory from local county officials in the area. Officials with Cameron County, Texas (which incudes Starbase) have said SpaceX has alternate launch dates available on Aug. 25 and Aug. 26 for Starship Flight 10, if needed. The launch time would likely stay the same, around 7:30 p.m. EDT (0030 GMT, 6:30 p.m. CDT).

"I have ordered the closure of Boca Chica Beach and Hwy 4 for the purpose of protecting Public Health and Safety during SpaceX flight testing activities on August 24, 2025, in the time period between 11:00 a.m. C.S.T. to 10:00 p.m. C.S.T. and in the alternative on August 25, 2025, or August 26, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. C.S.T. to 10:00 p.m. C.S.T., of the same day. Should SpaceX not complete its planned flight-testing activity on August 24, 2025, then SpaceX may use the alternate dates to complete its testing activities," Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño, Jr. said in a statement.

