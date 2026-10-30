Look up! China's mysterious space plane is visible over the US this week
Early risers across the U.S. could catch a glimpse of China's mysterious Shenlong spacecraft with the naked eye.
China's secretive space plane is making a series of passes over the United States in the coming days and you could spot it with your own eyes!
The mysterious spacecraft, Shenlong, is currently orbiting Earth on its fourth mission. Although we don't know what it's up to, China's space agency has said it is testing technologies that "will pave the way for more convenient and affordable round-trip methods for the peaceful use of space in the future."
Under favorable conditions, Shenlong is bright enough to spot with the naked eye, according to Spaceweather.com. But you'll need to set your alarm early, as some of the best viewing opportunities are in the predawn sky.
When and where to see China's space plane
According to satellite-tracking website Heavens-Above, skywatchers across the U.S. have several opportunities to spot Shenlong between Oct. 30 and early November, weather permitting.
Here are some of the most promising high-altitude passes for four major U.S. cities. All times are local, with the end of daylight saving time on Nov. 1 taken into account. Times are approximate and may change. Maximum elevation refers to the spacecraft's highest angle above the horizon, with 90° being directly overhead.
|
City
|
Date
|
Local viewing window
|
Maximum elevation
|
New York
|
Nov. 1
|
5:20-5:28 a.m. EST
|
78°
|
Chicago
|
Nov. 3
|
4:37-4:42 a.m. CST
|
85°
|
Denver
|
Nov. 2
|
5:05-5:12 a.m. MST
|
73°
|
Los Angeles
|
Nov. 2
|
5:42-5:51 a.m. PST
|
83°
If clouds get in the way (or you forget to set your alarm), don't worry! There are several other opportunities over the coming days.
|
City
|
Date
|
Local viewing window
|
Maximum elevation
|
New York
|
Oct. 31
|
6:13–6:20 a.m. EDT
|
52°
|
New York
|
Nov. 2
|
5:28–5:37 a.m. EST
|
66°
|
Chicago
|
Oct. 31
|
6:50–6:59 a.m. CDT
|
74°
|
Chicago
|
Nov. 2
|
4:29–4:34 a.m. CST
|
64°
|
Denver
|
Nov. 1
|
4:57–5:04 a.m. MST
|
48°
|
Denver
|
Nov. 3
|
5:13–5:20 a.m. MST
|
70°
|
Los Angeles
|
Nov. 5
|
4:29–4:35 a.m. PST
|
69°
|
Los Angeles
|
Nov. 6
|
4:38–4:43 a.m. PST
|
66°
How can I see Shenlong from where I live?
These predictions are specific to each city, so your exact viewing times will depend on your viewing location.
To find out when Shenlong will pass over your location, head to Heavens-Above, enter your location (in the top right corner of the page), then on the homepage look for "satellite database" under the satellites subheader. And search for "PRC TEST SPACECRAFT 4".
Select "visible only" to see upcoming passes and click on a date to bring up a detailed sky chart showing the spacecraft's predicted path across the sky, including where to look and when.
What will China's space plane look like?
To the naked eye, Shenlong will look like a small, steadily moving point of light, similar to a satellite gliding across the sky.
Its brightness can vary significantly. Veteran satellite observer Paul Maley spotted Shenlong from Paarl, South Africa, in February 2026, estimating its brightness at between magnitude +2.5 and +3.5 at its brightest, according to Spaceweather.com.
Maley reported that the spacecraft was easily visible to the naked eye under dark, moonless skies, but noted that it could also become much fainter, potentially dropping to magnitude +6.
To give yourself the best chance of spotting Shenlong for yourself, head somewhere dark, away from city lights.
What is Shenlong?
Shenlong is a reusable spacecraft that launches aboard a rocket before eventually returning to Earth for a runway landing, much like the U.S. military's X-37B space plane.
China has revealed relatively little about its activities, although the spacecraft has been observed interacting with other objects in orbit. Just days ago, the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency released a remarkable new photograph of Shenlong, offering a rare glimpse into this mysterious spacecraft.
Daisy Dobrijevic joined Space.com in February 2022, having previously worked as a staff writer for All About Space magazine. She completed an editorial internship with BBC Sky at Night Magazine and worked at the National Space Centre, communicating space science to the public.
Daisy holds a PhD in plant physiology and a Master's in Environmental Science. Based in Nottingham, U.K., she covers all things space, with a special focus on solar activity and space weather. She also has a keen interest in astrotourism and is always on the lookout for the next northern lights adventure.
She will join Hurtigruten as an onboard astronomer for a northern lights sailing in January 2027.
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