Look up! China's mysterious space plane is visible over the US this week

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The secretive Chinese space plane Shenlong will be making a series of passes over the US in the coming days.

China's secretive space plane is making a series of passes over the United States in the coming days and you could spot it with your own eyes!

The mysterious spacecraft, Shenlong, is currently orbiting Earth on its fourth mission . Although we don't know what it's up to, China's space agency has said it is testing technologies that "will pave the way for more convenient and affordable round-trip methods for the peaceful use of space in the future."

Under favorable conditions, Shenlong is bright enough to spot with the naked eye, according to Spaceweather.com. But you'll need to set your alarm early, as some of the best viewing opportunities are in the predawn sky.

When and where to see China's space plane

According to satellite-tracking website Heavens-Above , skywatchers across the U.S. have several opportunities to spot Shenlong between Oct. 30 and early November, weather permitting.

Here are some of the most promising high-altitude passes for four major U.S. cities. All times are local, with the end of daylight saving time on Nov. 1 taken into account. Times are approximate and may change. Maximum elevation refers to the spacecraft's highest angle above the horizon, with 90° being directly overhead.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Best predicted viewing opportunities City Date Local viewing window Maximum elevation New York Nov. 1 5:20-5:28 a.m. EST 78° Chicago Nov. 3 4:37-4:42 a.m. CST 85° Denver Nov. 2 5:05-5:12 a.m. MST 73° Los Angeles Nov. 2 5:42-5:51 a.m. PST 83°

If clouds get in the way (or you forget to set your alarm), don't worry! There are several other opportunities over the coming days.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Other promising passes City Date Local viewing window Maximum elevation New York Oct. 31 6:13–6:20 a.m. EDT 52° New York Nov. 2 5:28–5:37 a.m. EST 66° Chicago Oct. 31 6:50–6:59 a.m. CDT 74° Chicago Nov. 2 4:29–4:34 a.m. CST 64° Denver Nov. 1 4:57–5:04 a.m. MST 48° Denver Nov. 3 5:13–5:20 a.m. MST 70° Los Angeles Nov. 5 4:29–4:35 a.m. PST 69° Los Angeles Nov. 6 4:38–4:43 a.m. PST 66°

How can I see Shenlong from where I live?

These predictions are specific to each city, so your exact viewing times will depend on your viewing location.

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Shenlong pass over New York on Nov. 1 timings. The highlighted circle is the region where the satellite is at least 10° above your horizon. The size of the circle depends on the height of the satellite. (Image credit: Chris Peat/Heavens-Above)

To find out when Shenlong will pass over your location, head to Heavens-Above , enter your location (in the top right corner of the page), then on the homepage look for "satellite database" under the satellites subheader. And search for "PRC TEST SPACECRAFT 4".

Select "visible only" to see upcoming passes and click on a date to bring up a detailed sky chart showing the spacecraft's predicted path across the sky, including where to look and when.

What will China's space plane look like?

To the naked eye, Shenlong will look like a small, steadily moving point of light, similar to a satellite gliding across the sky.

Its brightness can vary significantly. Veteran satellite observer Paul Maley spotted Shenlong from Paarl, South Africa, in February 2026, estimating its brightness at between magnitude +2.5 and +3.5 at its brightest, according to Spaceweather.com.

Maley reported that the spacecraft was easily visible to the naked eye under dark, moonless skies, but noted that it could also become much fainter, potentially dropping to magnitude +6.

To give yourself the best chance of spotting Shenlong for yourself, head somewhere dark, away from city lights.

What is Shenlong?

Shenlong is a reusable spacecraft that launches aboard a rocket before eventually returning to Earth for a runway landing, much like the U.S. military's X-37B space plane.