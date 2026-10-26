October full 'Hunter's Moon' dazzles in spectacular photos from around the world

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The full "Hunter's Moon" wowed stargazers with a breathtaking display of natural light when it rose to dominate the autumn sky overnight on Oct. 25-26. Here are our favorite photos captured from around the world.

October's full moon is often known as the Hunter's Moon because it traditionally rose around the time that hunters would take to the newly harvested fields to catch animals to prepare as food for the coming winter.

Well, in 2026 the Hunter's Moon certainly succeeded in captivating the imagination and attention of photographers, who snapped the lunar disk alongside magnificent natural vistas, glowing cityscapes and ancient wonders. Read on to enjoy the most spectacular images of the Hunter's Moon.

Best photos of the full "Hunter's Moon" 2026

We begin with a beautifully detailed shot of the Hunter's Moon captured by photographer Bill Trojan, who sent in a spectacular view of October's full moon close to moonrise on Oct. 25, shortly before the lunar disk reached its point of 100% illumination.

October's full moon glows orange in the evening sky. (Image credit: Bill Trojan)

Next feast your eyes on an atmospheric shot of the near-full moon captured by Tayfun Coskun as the lunar disk shone balefully over the skyscrapers of San Francisco on Oct. 25 ahead of moonset.

Moonset over San Francisco. (Image credit: Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Coskun also captured this incredibly well-timed shot of a passenger jet as its landing gear appeared to skim the upper edge of the Hunter's Moon, while leaving contrails in its wake.

A commercial jet rendezvous with the October full moon. (Image credit: Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Veteran New York photographer Gary Hershorn was also able to line up a shot of the full Hunter's Moon rising behind the iconic architecture of the Empire State Building from Hoboken, New Jersey, on that same night.

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The Hunter's Moon rises behind the Empire State Building in New York. (Image credit: Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

Davide Pischettola, meanwhile, captured the moon as it loomed behind the stained glass windows and towers of the Basilica of the Madonna dei Martiri in the town of Molfetta, Italy, as a river of cloud appeared to crown the lunar disk.

The moon shines behind the Basilica of the Madonna dei Martiri in Molfetta, Italy (Image credit: Photo by Davide Pischettola/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Photographer Sayim Harmanci combined the ancient with the new in his composition by positioning Earth's satellite at the heart of a neon star that shines in the city of Hakkari, Türkiye.

A star shines with the Hunter's Moon over Türkiye. (Image credit: Photo by Sayim Harmanci/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Our next view of the Hunter's Moon was captured by Salih Zeki Fazlioglu as it gleamed red alongside the historic Galata Tower in Istanbul, Türkiye, at the mouth of the Black Sea.

The moon shines with the Galata Tower in Istanbul, Türkiye. (Image credit: Photo by Salih Zeki Fazlioglu/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Lisa Shislowski took this photo of the Hunter's Moon as its light illuminated clouds and reflected in the waters of the city of Plantation, Florida. " [The] Hunter's Moon was bright in the sky adjacent to the lighthouse at Hillsboro Inlet in Pompano Beach," Shislowski told Space.com in an email. "Two different beacons of light—one natural, one man-made—but both with equal brilliance".

Moonlight floods the skies over Florida. (Image credit: Lisa Shislowski)

Selcuk Acar, meanwhile, managed to line up a spectacular shot of the October moon as it appeared to balance on the observation deck of the Hudson Yards skyscraper in New York on Oct. 24.

The moon is photographed nestled on a New York skyscraper on Oct. 24. (Image credit: Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Next month's full moon will occur as the lunar disk draws closest to Earth in its elliptical orbit, giving rise to a dramatic supermoon that can shine up to 30% brighter and appear 14% larger than the smallest full moon of the year!

Be sure to read our guides on how to observe and photograph the moon to ensure that you're ready to make the most of the lunar spectacle, along with our picks of the best cameras and lenses for astrophotography if you're looking to upgrade your gear.