Stunning Harvest Moon serves up a treat for skywatchers worldwide (photos)

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(Image credit: Left to right: Robert Nemeti/Anadolu via Getty Images,Lorenzo Di Cola/NurPhoto via Getty Images),Lorenzo Di Cola/NurPhoto via Getty Images. 3 panel image created in Canva Pro.)

September's full moon, also known this year as the Harvest Moon, rose on Sept. 26, thrilling skywatchers worldwide.

A full moon occurs whenever the moon is on the opposite side of Earth from the sun. The next full moon will be on Oct. 26 at 12:12 a.m. EDT (0412 GMT), it will be known as the Hunter's Moon.

From dramatic Hong Kong city skylines to Italian castles, we take a look at some of the best September full moon photographs captured around the world.

Photographer Lorenzo Di Cola captured the golden Harvest Moon rising behind the ruins of Rocca Calascio Castle and the Church of Santa Maria della Pietà in Calascio, Italy, on Sept. 26.

The Harvest Moon rises over Rocca Calascio in Italy on Sept. 26, 2026. (Image credit: Lorenzo Di Cola/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

A celestial signpost! Di Cola also captured the Harvest Moon rising alongside road signs in L'Aquila, Italy, on Sept. 26.

The Harvest Moon rises alongside road signs in L'Aquila, Italy, on Sept. 26, 2026. (Image credit: Lorenzo Di Cola/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The Harvest Moon finds the perfect frame between the towers of Molfetta Cathedral in this striking shot captured by photographer Davide Pischettola in Molfetta, Italy, on Sept. 26.

The Harvest Moon rises between the towers of Molfetta Cathedral in Italy on Sept. 26, 2026. (Image credit: Davide Pischettola/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Photographer Georgios Kostomitsopoulos captured the nearly full Harvest Moon rising behind the Inkpot building in Utrecht, Netherlands on Sept. 25, perfectly positioned below a bicycle parking sign.

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The nearly full Harvest Moon rises above a bicycle parking sign in Utrecht, Netherlands, on Sept. 25, 2026. (Image credit: Georgios Kostomitsopoulos/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

An owl gets a front-row seat to the Harvest Moon in this beautiful shot captured by photographer Robert Nemeti in Cierna, Slovakia, on Sept. 26.

An owl perches on a chimney as the Harvest Moon rises above the Slovak-Ukrainian border on Sept. 26, 2026. (Image credit: Robert Nemeti/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The Harvest Moon puts on a show over San Francisco in this striking show by photographer Heather Diehl.

The Harvest Moon rises over the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge on Sept. 26, 2026. (Image credit: Heather Diehl/Getty Images)

The Harvest Moon peeks through a tangle of bamboo and neem branches in this atmospheric view captured by photographer Soumyabrata Roy in Tehatta, West Bengal, India on Sept. 26.

The Harvest Moon shines through bamboo and neem branches in Tehatta, West Bengal, India, on Sept. 26, 2026. (Image credit: Soumyabrata Roy/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

A delicate plant stem stretches across the face of the Harvest Moon in this beautifully composed shot from photographer Cheng Xin. The silhouetted branches stand out against the glowing lunar disk above Shenzhen, China, on Sept. 26.

A plant is silhouetted against the Harvest Moon over Shenzhen, China, on Sept. 26, 2026. (Image credit: Cheng Xin/Getty Images)

The full moon rises above the rooftops of the ancient city of Pingyao, China in this beautiful shot captured by photographer Wei Liang. In China and other East Asian countries, the Harvest Moon is celebrated during the Mid-Autumn Festival, when the full moon traditionally symbolizes reunion and togetherness.

The full moon rises over the ancient city of Pingyao, China, during the Mid-Autumn Festival on Sept. 25, 2026. (Image credit: Wei Liang/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images)

The full moon shines of the waters of Victoria Habour in this vibrant cityscape captured by photographer Zhang Xiangyi in Hong Kong on Sept. 27. The photograph was taken on the final day of the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, when the moon takes center stage in celebrations across the region.

The full moon rises over Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong on Sept. 27, 2026. (Image credit: Zhang Xiangyi/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images)

Fancy taking a more in-depth moonlit tour of our rocky companion? Our ultimate guide to observing the moon will help you plan your next skywatching venture, whether it be exploring the lunar seas, the moon's mountainous terrain, or the many craters that blanket its landscape. You can also see where astronauts, rovers and landers have ventured with our Apollo landing sites observing guide .