Stunning Harvest Moon serves up a treat for skywatchers worldwide (photos)
The Harvest Moon is the full moon that falls closest to the autumn equinox.
September's full moon, also known this year as the Harvest Moon, rose on Sept. 26, thrilling skywatchers worldwide.
A full moon occurs whenever the moon is on the opposite side of Earth from the sun. The next full moon will be on Oct. 26 at 12:12 a.m. EDT (0412 GMT), it will be known as the Hunter's Moon.
From dramatic Hong Kong city skylines to Italian castles, we take a look at some of the best September full moon photographs captured around the world.
Photographer Lorenzo Di Cola captured the golden Harvest Moon rising behind the ruins of Rocca Calascio Castle and the Church of Santa Maria della Pietà in Calascio, Italy, on Sept. 26.
A celestial signpost! Di Cola also captured the Harvest Moon rising alongside road signs in L'Aquila, Italy, on Sept. 26.
The Harvest Moon finds the perfect frame between the towers of Molfetta Cathedral in this striking shot captured by photographer Davide Pischettola in Molfetta, Italy, on Sept. 26.
Photographer Georgios Kostomitsopoulos captured the nearly full Harvest Moon rising behind the Inkpot building in Utrecht, Netherlands on Sept. 25, perfectly positioned below a bicycle parking sign.
An owl gets a front-row seat to the Harvest Moon in this beautiful shot captured by photographer Robert Nemeti in Cierna, Slovakia, on Sept. 26.
The Harvest Moon puts on a show over San Francisco in this striking show by photographer Heather Diehl.
The Harvest Moon peeks through a tangle of bamboo and neem branches in this atmospheric view captured by photographer Soumyabrata Roy in Tehatta, West Bengal, India on Sept. 26.
A delicate plant stem stretches across the face of the Harvest Moon in this beautifully composed shot from photographer Cheng Xin. The silhouetted branches stand out against the glowing lunar disk above Shenzhen, China, on Sept. 26.
The full moon rises above the rooftops of the ancient city of Pingyao, China in this beautiful shot captured by photographer Wei Liang. In China and other East Asian countries, the Harvest Moon is celebrated during the Mid-Autumn Festival, when the full moon traditionally symbolizes reunion and togetherness.
The full moon shines of the waters of Victoria Habour in this vibrant cityscape captured by photographer Zhang Xiangyi in Hong Kong on Sept. 27. The photograph was taken on the final day of the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, when the moon takes center stage in celebrations across the region.
Fancy taking a more in-depth moonlit tour of our rocky companion? Our ultimate guide to observing the moon will help you plan your next skywatching venture, whether it be exploring the lunar seas, the moon's mountainous terrain, or the many craters that blanket its landscape. You can also see where astronauts, rovers and landers have ventured with our Apollo landing sites observing guide.
If you're looking for a telescope or binoculars to observe the next full moon, our guides for the best binoculars deals and the best telescope deals now can help. Our best cameras for astrophotography and best lenses for astrophotography can also help you prepare to capture the next skywatching sight on your own.
Daisy Dobrijevic joined Space.com in February 2022, having previously worked as a staff writer for All About Space magazine. She completed an editorial internship with BBC Sky at Night Magazine and worked at the National Space Centre, communicating space science to the public.
Daisy holds a PhD in plant physiology and a Master's in Environmental Science. Based in Nottingham, U.K., she covers all things space, with a special focus on solar activity and space weather. She also has a keen interest in astrotourism and is always on the lookout for the next northern lights adventure.
She will be a guest speaker aboard HX's Solar Eclipse Expedition in August 2026 and will join Hurtigruten as an onboard astronomer for a northern lights sailing in January 2027.
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