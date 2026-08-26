Watch the partial lunar eclipse online Aug. 27-28 with these free livestreams

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(Image credit: Inset Photo by Marcos del Mazo/LightRocket via Getty Images. Background Image: NASA, ESA and AURA/Caltech. Created in Canva by Anthony Wood.)

The partial lunar eclipse will be visible from anywhere on the night side of Earth

A spectacular partial lunar eclipse will darken 96% of the full "Sturgeon Moon" overnight on Aug. 27-28. Here's how you can watch the "almost blood moon eclipse" live online from the comfort of your home.

Each phase of the partial lunar eclipse will occur simultaneously for everyone on the night side of Earth . But if clouds ruin your view — or the moon is below the horizon at the time of the eclipse — there's no need to fret!

Read on to discover a selection of YouTube live streams that'll let you watch each phase of the August partial lunar eclipse online for free. You can also follow along with all the action with our lunar eclipse live blog .

LIVE: Partial Lunar Eclipse - August 27–28, 2026 - YouTube Watch On

Time and Date will host a livestream of the eclipse on its YouTube channel starting at 10 p.m. EDT on Aug. 27 (0200 GMT on Aug. 28). The stream will feature real-time views of the Sturgeon Moon as Earth's shadow darkens its surface in the skies above Portugal and Spain, weather permitting.

Experienced hosts astrophysicist Graham Jones and Journalist Anne Buckle will provide expert commentary and scientific insights on the nature of the eclipse throughout the event.

The Griffith Observatory

PARTIAL LUNAR ECLIPSE | AUGUST 27-28, 2026 | GRIFFITH OBSERVATORY - YouTube Watch On

Los Angeles' famous Griffith Observatory will also host a livestream , which will begin at 10:25 p.m. EDT on Aug. 27 (0225 GMT on Aug. 28), providing live views — and public onsite viewing — as the moon turns a deep crimson at the peak of the lunar eclipse.

The Virtual Telescope Project

Partial lunar eclipse, online observation – 28 Aug. 2026 - YouTube Watch On

The Virtual Telescope Project YouTube stream of the lunar eclipse starts at 9:30 p.m. EDT on Aug. 27 (1:30 GMT on Aug. 28), featuring live views of the Sturgeon Moon captured by telescopes in Manciano, Italy and Chile. The stream will be accompanied by commentary and insights from astrophysicist and astronomer Gianluca Masi.

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Be sure to read our live blog for all the latest eclipse news , along with our articles discussing what to expect from each stage, what time they will occur and where the almost Blood Moon will be visible from.

You can also read up on how to capture the moon using our lunar eclipse photography guide and peruse our picks of the best cameras and lenses available for astrophotography in 2026.

Editor's Note: If you would like to share your astrophotography with Space.com's readers, then please send your photo(s), comments, and your name and location to spacephotos@space.com.