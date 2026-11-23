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Researchers have successfully grown potatoes in simulated lunar regolith, possibly opening the door for farming on future moon bases.

It's no secret that NASA is working towards a permanent presence on the moon. The space agency even plans to build a moon base for its astronauts to call home. But humans living inside lunar habitats around the clock will need three square meals a day, so researchers have been working on how to grow food on the moon.

To that end, a team from the College of Agricultural Sciences at Oregon State University have been raising potatoes in simulated moon dust with promising results. The researchers published their findings Nov. 20 in the Microgravity science journal.

"We found that potatoes can complete their entire life cycle in simulated lunar soil when supplemented with organic matter," Aymeric Goyer, associate professor at OSU's Department of Botany and Plant Pathology, said in a statement . "That's an important step toward developing reliable food production systems that could support long-term human exploration of the moon."

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To grow the spuds, the scientists used five different materials that are similar to regolith , the dust and rocks that cover the moon's surface. The moon contains various regions with unique surface makeups, so the materials they used simulated regolith from both lunar mare and lunar highland regions.

The secret ingredient was vermicompost, a soil that's rich in nutrients. The team added different levels of vermicompost to the simulated regolith to grow the potatoes. They figured out that fake regolith mixed with 30 percent vermicompost worked about as well as growing potatoes with regular soil.

Oregon State University researchers David Handy and Aymeric Goyer studying potatoes grown in lunar regolith. (Image credit: Aymeric Goyer/David Handy/OSU)

"We believe the compost helps balance some of the toxicity we see in lunar regolith by reducing plant exposure to harmful compounds," David Handy, a postdoctoral researcher in Goyer's lab, said in the same statement.

The idea is that astronauts in the future could bring a little nutrient-rich soil with them and mix it with regolith to grow potatoes. After all, it'd cost a ton to ship all that food from Earth.

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NASA funding supported this research.