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On Nov. 23, 2015, a Blue Origin rocket made a historic landing. Before this time, all rockets were single-use only — even SpaceX's rockets. Blue Origin changed the concept forever.

After launching the New Shepard capsule safely into space, the rocket started heading back to Earth. It flew towards a landing pad, reignited its engine to slow down and touched down softly on the ground . This was the first successful vertical landing from space in history.

The Blue Origin milestone meant that rockets could be reused for multiple missions, which saves money and reduces waste.

(Image credit: Blue Origin)

Why it mattered

Today, SpaceX may be the most well-known for landing its Falcon 9 rocket boosters from orbit. The company's triple-core Falcon Heavy boosters can also land vertically and its massive Starship megarocket can even return to the launch site to be caught by giant metal arms.

But in the end, Blue Origin did it first.

Blue Origin's New Shepard booster landing kicked off an era of vertical launch and vertical landings for rockets that continues to this day. It may have even outlasted the New Shepard rocket.

Since that first landing, Blue Origin has launched 17 suborbital astronaut flights with New Shepard, and 21 more uncrewed flights for a total of 38 missions between April 2015 and 2026. The company reused its New Shepard boosters repeatedly (though it did lose one during an uncrewed launch after a technical issue.) But in January 2026, the company announced a pause in New Shepard flights for two years so that it could focus on moon lander projects.

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But Blue Origin did not abandon rocket landings. Indeed, the company's success with New Shepard led it to build vertical landing into its larger orbital rocket, New Glenn, which made its first successful landing 2025 — nearly 10 years after that first touchdown.

Blue Origin has since reflown a New Glenn booster , and is developing a new rocket engine called Northstar for even better performance.

Want more space history? Check out our full On This Day In Space Story archive and watch our On This Day In Space videos on YouTube .