Click for next article

The central region of IRAS 06530-0213 consisting of a bipolar nebula surrounded by filamentary arcs, as seen by ALMA

As ubiquitous as the sun is to us today, our star is not eternal; one day, albeit in billions of years, it will die. While massive stars die in supernova explosions, the sun and stars of similar mass die quieter deaths. But that doesn't mean these stars completely go out with a whimper.

New observations collected using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA), the world's largest radio telescope comprised of 66 antennas in northern Chile, reveal that the sun's death throes may be different from what scientists had initially believed.

NASA Jet Propulsion Lab (JPL) researcher Raghvendra Sahai, who led the investigation, explained the shape the ALMA observations took: "It's essentially a physical snapshot of an event that, until now, we've mostly inferred from theoretical models. We've caught, for the first time, a star's final nuclear heartbeat, frozen in gas."

Sun-like stars "die" when they run out of hydrogen in their cores. This means that the fusion of hydrogen to helium ceases in the stellar core, and because this nuclear process is a star's main energy source, the star no longer has the outward push to support itself against the inward push of its own gravity.

As the star's core collapses to create a stellar remnant called a white dwarf , the outer layers where hydrogen is still fusing to form helium swell out. This expansion leads to a relatively short-lived " red giant " phase. Eventually, these outer layers will cool and disperse, leaving the central white dwarf surrounded by a so-called "planetary nebula" shell of debris.

During the red giant phase, as the stellar core is surrounded by shells of hydrogen and helium, these layers are occasionally rocked by flares in nuclear activity called thermal pulses. During these episodes, stellar material is flung into space.

To better understand this phase in stellar evolution, the team focused ALMA on a star called IRAS 06530-0213, located around 12,000 light-years away in the constellation Monoceros. This revealed a giant ring of gas that appears to be a frozen fossil of the star's last thermonuclear flare-up. This thermonuclear fossil rings an hourglass-shaped planetary nebula in the act of forming.

Signup to our newsletter Follow us on Google

"Most of us think of stars as unchanging points of light, but this is a real-time snapshot of a star's death throes," Sahai said. "It's the brief, violent transition between a bloated red giant and a glowing planetary nebula, frozen mid-action."

ALMA image of IRAS 06530-0213, revealing a giant ring of molecular gas surrounding a young, hourglass-shaped nebula. (Image credit: ALMA (ESO/NAOJ/NRAO); Sahai et al. (2026))

The team was able to determine that this gas shell of IRAS 06530-0213 is around half a light-year wide and was ejected into space around 6,500 years ago. It represents the first direct evidence of the last thermal pulse before this kind of star enters the final phase of its life.

The team thinks that for around 2,000 years after the pulse, the star lost mass at a lower rate. This mass loss then increased sharply over the following 1,000 years. This led to the creation of a lumpy shell of gas now seen as a tangle of material filaments around the dying star. The fact that these filaments have a spiral shape could indicate that IRAS 06530-0213 has an unseen partner orbiting it, stirring the gas.

Meanwhile, the hourglass-shaped nebula immediately around the star began to take shape around 700 years ago, meaning that the red giant phase for IRAS 06530-0213 only ended very recently, in cosmic terms at least.

There are also unexpected elements to the ALMA observations of IRAS 06530-0213.

Strange chemistry of dying star

The team discovered an unexpected abundance of heavy versions, or isotopes, of elements like carbon , oxygen and nitrogen around IRAS 06530-0213.

This doesn't conform to models of how stars like IRAS 06530-0213 forge elements and mix them into their surroundings, though similar signatures have been seen around odd stellar objects, with violent bursts of nuclear fusion thought to be the cause.



As well as seeing something unexpected, the researchers didn't detect something they expected to observe.

Dying stars like IRAS 06530-0213 have previously been known to have companions , typically sitting with them inside compact disks of dust. These disks are indirect evidence of material being dragged from the close companion star to the dying star. This is a process scientists have used to explain jet-sculpted hourglass shapes.

The antennas of the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA), set against the splendour of the Milky Way. (Image credit: ESO/B. Tafreshi/TWAN (twanight.org))

However, ALMA failed to detect such disk around IRAS 06530. The team suggests that this could be because a disk existed, albeit briefly, during which time it powered a short burst of high-speed jets that helped sculpt the hourglass, following this the disk simply faded away.