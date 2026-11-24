A spacecraft far from Earth beamed home a rare sight: a solar eclipse caused by one asteroid casting its shadow on another.

What is it?

The image shows the Didymos double asteroid system , which consists of the larger Didymos and its moonlet, Dimorphos. In this image, Dimorphos' shadow can be seen on the surface of Didymos.

The image was captured by the European Space Agency's (ESA's) Hera probe, which was sent to rendezvous with Didymos. Once there, Hera's job is to inspect the system to study the aftermath of NASA's historic DART mission (Double Asteroid Redirect Test), which slammed a kinetic impactor into Didymos in September 2022 in an attempt to alter its trajectory.

Such missions, should they ever be needed in the future, could potentially redirect an asteroid on a collision course with Earth.

Why is it incredible?

For one, this image is incredible given that it was beamed home by Hera while it approaches Didymos some 121 million miles (195 million kilometers) away from Earth.

But more than that, this image reveals incredible details of the Didymos system. Scientists call Didymos a "rubble pile" asteroid , meaning it's a loose body made up of boulders, dust, gravel and other bits of the solar system held together by the asteroid's own gravity. In the image, many of these irregular boulders and rocks can be seen strewn across Didymos and its moonlet.

Hera will reach the system on Nov. 25, and ESA will release the first full images from the mission.