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An artist's impression of the red dwarf in the Welopō'ai system joined by two tiny white dwarfs.

A triple system containing a dim red dwarf star and not one but two white dwarfs has been fortuitously discovered just 28 light-years away from our solar system.

"We were actually looking for planets ," Étienne Artigau of the Trottier Institute for Research on Exoplanets at the Université de Montréal, who led the discovery, said in a statement . "Instead, we found something much more surprising."

So surprising that there are no similar systems within at least 100 light-years . Furthermore, the configuration of the system seems impossible. "This system should not exist," added Montreal's Patrick Dufour. "We have no clean explanation for how it got here."

This triple system has been called Welopō'ai, which is a portmanteau of two Hawaiian words that means a 'path of family traits', and to understand the mystery behind it requires astronomers to figure out the history of the three objects.

A white dwarf is what remains when a star of similar mass to our sun reaches the end of its life. As it begins to run low on hydrogen for nuclear fusion reactions in its core, the star's energy generation begins to falter and its interior starts to contract under gravity . This has the effect of raising the temperature throughout the star, causing an outer shell of hydrogen to ignite its own fusion reactions. The star promptly bloats to become a red giant tens or even hundreds of millions of kilometers across.

Soon enough the star ceases fusion reactions completely. The star's outer layers are shed and they expand out into space, while its core contracts to become an inert white dwarf with a diameter similar to Earth but with a mass generally between half and two-thirds of a solar mass .

Therefore, the Welopō'ai system was once a triple system with two sun-like stars plus the red dwarf. Now the two sun-like stars have undergone this stage of star death while their companion red dwarf continues to linger, since its low mass bequeaths it a longer life because it does not use up its core hydrogen as quickly.

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One of the white dwarfs orbits the red dwarf at a distance of 129.3 astronomical units (19.3 billion kilometers or 12 billion miles) and takes about 1,000 years to complete one orbit. This white dwarf and the red dwarf were previously known, and Artigau's team had been using the SPectropolarimètre InfraROUge (SPIRou) instrument on the Canada–France–Hawaii Telescope atop Mauna Kea to search for planets orbiting the red dwarf when they noticed something highly unusual.

Observations of the Welopō'ai triple-star system, located 28 light-years from Earth. The image on the left shows the two components of the system: Welopō'ai A, a closely orbiting red dwarf and white dwarf pair, and Welopō'ai B, a second white dwarf located much farther away. The image on the right provides a close-up view of the inner pair, revealing the faint white dwarf companion (Ab) detected using the Gemini North telescope's 'Alopeke instrument. The overlaid curves illustrate the stars' orbital paths. (Image credit: Photo : Pan-STARRS1/STScI/MAST (left); International Gemini Observatory/NSF NOIRLab (right). Graphic compilation: Étienne Artigau and Heidi White (UdeM/IREx))

SPIRou discovers planets by measuring how much their gravity tugs on their host star. Think of a star and planet orbiting a kind of gravitational balancing point between them called a center of mass. This center of mass is usually inside the star, since the star is far more massive than the planet, but crucially not at its very center, so the star appears to wobble to and fro around the combined center of mass.

The spectrometer measures this wobble in the form of a Doppler shift in the star's light that can be translated into the velocity at which the star is moving around this center of mass. Astronomers call this a 'radial velocity'. A large gas giant like Jupiter might incur a radial velocity of hundreds of meters per second, while an Earth-mass planet generates a radial velocity of tens of meters.

Yet the object that SPIRou found orbiting close to the red dwarf was creating a huge radial velocity signals of 10 miles (16 kilometers) per second. Whatever it was, it was not a planet. With the help of the eight-meter Gemini North telescope on Hawaii's Mauna Kea, Artigau's team were able to identify the mystery object as a white dwarf.

"The unusual combination of high mass and very low brightness left only one plausible explanation: it was the remnant of a dead star," said Charles-Antoine Parent, an undergraduate student at Université Laval and a co-author of the study.

White dwarfs are not exactly rare, and even finding two white dwarfs together is not unheard of: WD 0727+482 is a binary white dwarf system 37 light-years away, for example. To encounter two white dwarfs in a triple system with a regular star though is a precious find.

The reason being that the masses of white dwarfs are not generally well defined. Yet their masses are not random; they are directly connected to the mass of the star that produced them.

Thanks to the newly discovered white dwarf being separated from the red dwarf by about 4.6 astronomical units (688 million kilometers/428 million miles) – that's closer than Jupiter orbits our sun – Artigau's team were able to measure their masses to within an uncertainty of less than 1%. They found that the red dwarf has a mass 42% that of our sun and the newly discovered white dwarf has a mass 62% that of our sun. When the white dwarf was a regular star it would have had a mass 40% greater than our sun. The second more distant white dwarf orbits the pair of them.

The Gemini North telescope in Hawaii, which helped identify the stars in the Welopō'ai triple system. (Image credit: International Gemini Observatory/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA/J. Warner)

The Welopō'ai system is therefore a good system for testing our models of stellar evolution that dictate how massive a white dwarf should be. If we know the white dwarf's mass with high precision, scientists can also use that as a starting point from which to explore the extreme physics of the white dwarf's condensed matter, which is being held up and prevented from contracting any further by something called electron degeneracy pressure – the unwillingness of negatively charged electrons to crush down any further and merge with positively charged protons to form neutrons . That takes the extra gravity from a more massive star to form a neutron star .

So why should Welopō'ai not exist? The trouble is that when stars turn into red giants they really stir things up. Even if the red giant didn't expand out as far as the red dwarf, the expansion should have destabilized the red dwarf's orbit and potentially even caused it to crash into the red giant. Yet here the red dwarf is in a happily stable orbit like nothing had happened.

"That is the question driving our next observations," said Dufour. It is hoped that further, more detailed, measurements of the gravitational interactions between the three members of the Welopō'ai system will help the team disentangle the evolutionary history of the trio to better understand their orbits and how the red dwarf survived. And because they are so relatively close to us, we have the advantage of being able to make high-precision measurements.

"Discoveries like this remind us that our own cosmic neighborhood still contains remarkable surprises," said Artigau. "Even when we're searching for planets, our universe often has something completely unexpected waiting for us."