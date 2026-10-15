Watch SpaceX launch classified mission for the US Space Force today

SpaceX will launch a classified mission for the U.S. Space Force this evening (Oct. 15), and you can watch the action live.
A Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to lift off from Vandenberg Space Force Base today, on California's beautiful but frequently fog-blanketed central coast, during a four-hour window that opens at 7:44 p.m. EDT (2344 GMT; 4:44 p.m. local time).
You can watch it live via a SpaceX webcast, which is expected to begin about 10 minutes before launch.
This evening's launch will kick off the USSF-481 mission, which will deliver mysterious payloads to an undisclosed location in the final frontier.
Don't expect SpaceX to provide more info during the webcast. It will probably end just after the Falcon 9 first stage's landing, which is expected to occur about eight minutes after launch on the drone ship "Of Course I Still Love You," which will be stationed in the Pacific Ocean.
USSF-481 will be the 28th flight for this particular booster, which is designated 1081. Sixteen of its previous 27 launches were devoted to building out SpaceX's Starlink broadband megaconstellation in low Earth orbit, according to a SpaceX mission description.
Crew-7 | CRS-29 | PACE | Transporter-10 | EarthCARE | NROL-186 | Transporter-13 | TRACERS | NROL-48 | COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation FM3 | 16 Starlink missions
USSF-481 will be the 114th Falcon 9 mission of the year. The vast majority of the rocket's flights in 2026 — more than 70% of them — have been Starlink missions.
SpaceX has also launched its Falcon Heavy and Starship rockets three times so far this year. Falcon Heavy is an operational vehicle, but the fully reusable Starship remains in the test-flight phase. It reached orbit for the first time on its most recent launch, which occurred on Sept. 28.
Michael Wall is the Spaceflight and Tech Editor for Space.com and joined the team in 2010. He primarily covers human and robotic spaceflight, military space, and exoplanets, but has been known to dabble in the space art beat. His book about the search for alien life, "Out There," was published on Nov. 13, 2018. Before becoming a science writer, Michael worked as a herpetologist and wildlife biologist. He has a Ph.D. in evolutionary biology from the University of Sydney, Australia, a bachelor's degree from the University of Arizona, and a graduate certificate in science writing from the University of California, Santa Cruz. To find out what his latest project is, you can follow Michael on Twitter.
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