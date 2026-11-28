On this day in space! Nov. 28, 1967: Astronomers Jocelyn Bell and Antony Hewish disover the 1st pulsar with Little Green Men 1 signal
At first they had no idea what it was, so they jokingly nicknamed the signal Little Green Men 1.
On November 28, 1967, astronomers found the first pulsar.
A pulsar is a super-dense star that rotates super fast. As the pulsar spins, it emits two beams of light in opposite directions. When astronomers look at a pulsar, it looks like a star that's flickering on and off at a steady, constant pace.
The first pulsar was observed by Jocelyn Bell Burnell and Antony Hewish. They were looking at the constellation Vulpecula when they saw a star flickering with regular pulses separated by 1.33 seconds. At first they had no idea what it was, so they jokingly nicknamed the signal Little Green Men 1. After more pulsars were discovered, they were able to rule out aliens.
Why it mattered
Pulsars are naturally occurring phenomena, and they can be handy tools for astronomers. For example, some pulsars are extremely accurate clocks. Because pulsars rotate, their emission of beams of radiation is observed at regular intervals.
Until Burnell's discovery, astronomers did not know if neutron stars existed, let alone if they could be observed.
"Suddenly, it turned out that nature has provided an incredibly precise way to observe these objects, something that has led to many later advances," said Edward Witten, chairman of the selection committee for the Fundamental Physics Breakthrough Prize, which in 2018 was awarded to Burnell.
Among other applications, the observation of pulsars are one of the best ways astronomers have for testing Albert Einstein's theory of general relativity. The spinning stars have also been used as a navigation tool for spacecraft moving out beyond low Earth orbit.
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Hanneke Weitering is a multimedia journalist in the Pacific Northwest reporting on the future of aviation at FutureFlight.aero and Aviation International News and was previously the Editor for Spaceflight and Astronomy news here at Space.com. As an editor with over 10 years of experience in science journalism she has previously written for Scholastic Classroom Magazines, MedPage Today and The Joint Institute for Computational Sciences at Oak Ridge National Laboratory. After studying physics at the University of Tennessee in her hometown of Knoxville, she earned her graduate degree in Science, Health and Environmental Reporting (SHERP) from New York University. Hanneke joined the Space.com team in 2016 as a staff writer and producer, covering topics including spaceflight and astronomy. She currently lives in Seattle, home of the Space Needle, with her cat and two snakes. In her spare time, Hanneke enjoys exploring the Rocky Mountains, basking in nature and looking for dark skies to gaze at the cosmos.
- Robert Z. Pearlman collectSPACE.com Editor, Space.com Contributor
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