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Astronauts deliver a Thanksgiving message from the International Space Station in November 2026. From left: NASA's Luke Delaney and Anil Menon, the Canadian Space Agency's Joshua Kutryk and NASA's Jessica Watkins.

The astronauts on the International Space Station will celebrate Thanksgiving with some nontraditional fare.

Well, NASA astronaut Anil Menon will, anyway. In a video the agency released on Monday (Nov. 23), Menon showed off some of the plants he and his crewmates are growing in orbit and told us what's in store for the greens.

"We need plants to survive as we set up our moon base , and as we go to Mars , we're going to have to grow our own nutrition. So that's what we're doing this Thanksgiving," Menon said in the 2.5-minute video.

"I plan on using this [plant] with a tortilla and some pasta and some hot sauce to make my Thanksgiving meal," added Menon, who was wearing a chef's toque for the occasion. "And I'm grateful for you and for my family at home."

He passed the microphone to fellow NASA astronaut Luke Delaney, who didn't talk about food but expressed gratitude to his family, crewmates and support network on Earth .

Next up was NASA's Jessica Watkins, who gave us a rundown of the broader Thanksgiving menu in space.

"Some of what we'll be eating here — we've got some roasted turkey, some mac and cheese, some mashed potatoes, and some candied yams," Watkins said, showing off the small bags containing each of those comestibles. "So, we should be in good shape."

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The Canadian Space Agency 's (CSA) Joshua Kutryk spoke next. He said he'll eat rice and the space-grown plants, which he'll consume raw "because it reminds me of Earth, which I miss."

All four of the astronauts then wished us a happy Thanksgiving and did some zero-g flips and rolls, sending the space plants on a bit of a ride.

Delaney, Kutryk and Watkins are members of SpaceX's Crew-13 mission, which arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) on Oct. 1 . There's a fourth Crew-13 astronaut as well — Sergey Teteryatnikov, of the Russian space agency Roscosmos .

That quartet shares the ISS with Menon and cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Anna Kikina, who arrived in July aboard a Russian Soyuz spacecraft.

Astronauts tend to get major holidays off on the ISS, and to celebrate them together. Doing so reinforces the already-strong bonds the crewmates share and helps them deal with the pain of being away from friends and family, which can be especially acute on holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Kutryk is likely feeling especially emotional these days. On Tuesday, the CSA announced that Kutryk's wife had given birth to the couple's third child, a daughter.

"Even with the distance between us, we feel incredibly connected as we welcome our new little star into our lives," the couple said in a statement shared by the CSA. "We are very proud of our growing family and are looking forward to getting our little crew of five all reunited."